Bank Holiday on November 8: Are banks open or closed today in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks in Bengaluru are closed today, November 8, 2025, to celebrate Kanakadasa Jayanthi, marking the 525th birth anniversary of poet-saint Kanaka Dasa. While physical branches remain shut, online banking, UPI, and ATM services continue to operate normally across the city.

All public and private sector banks in Bengaluru will remain closed today, November 8, 2025, in observance of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, as per the region-wise holiday schedule released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The holiday is applicable only within Karnataka, meaning banks across other parts of India will continue regular operations.

Reason for the Bank Closure

Kanakadasa Jayanthi is a significant state holiday in Karnataka, commemorating the birth anniversary of the revered 16th-century saint, poet, and philosopher Kanaka Dasa. He is remembered for his devotional songs and writings that promoted social equality and spiritual wisdom. The occasion is observed on the 18th day of the Hindu month of Kartik, which generally falls in November.

This year marks the 525th birth anniversary of Kanaka Dasa. As a result, government offices, educational institutions, and banks in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka will remain closed in his honour.

Upcoming Bank Holidays

Following today’s closure, there are no additional regional or national bank holidays in November 2025. The next official holiday for banks will be on December 1, 2025, when select northeastern regions, including Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) and Kohima (Nagaland), will observe State Inauguration Day and Indigenous Faith Day, respectively.

However, customers should note that banks nationwide will still observe their regular weekly holidays, i.e., all Sundays and the fourth Saturday of the month, which falls on November 22, 2025.

Services Available During the Holiday

While physical bank branches in Bengaluru are closed, essential digital and ATM services remain unaffected. Customers can continue to use internet banking, mobile banking, UPI, and other digital platforms for fund transfers and payments. ATMs across the city will also function as usual for cash withdrawals and balance checks.

Additionally, many non-branch banking activities, such as NEFT/RTGS transfers, demand draft requests, and chequebook applications, can be initiated through online services. Credit and debit card transactions will continue without interruption.

Digital banking has ensured that even on regional holidays like Kanakadasa Jayanthi, customers can manage most of their banking needs seamlessly, without visiting a physical branch.