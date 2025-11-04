Bank Holiday on November 5: Banks to remain closed in THESE states for Guru Nanak Jayanti; Check state-wise list

Banks across several Indian states will be closed on November 5, 2025, for Guru Nanak Jayanti. The holiday affects regions like Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra. Customers can still access digital banking services.

Banks across several Indian states and Union Territories will be closed on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, due to Guru Nanak Jayanti and other regional holidays. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced 11 bank holidays for November, in addition to the regular weekend closures.

States Observing Bank Holidays for Guru Nanak Jayanti

The following states and Union Territories will have a bank holiday on November 5 for Guru Nanak Jayanti:

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

Telangana

Arunachal Pradesh

Rajasthan

Jammu and Kashmir

Uttar Pradesh

Mizoram

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Nagaland

West Bengal

New Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Himachal Pradesh

Banking Services on Guru Nanak Jayanti

While bank branches in the states listed above will remain closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti, customers can still carry out a wide range of banking activities through digital platforms. Services such as money transfers, bill payments, and checking account balances will continue to be available without interruption via ATMs, online banking, mobile banking, and the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

However, for in-person services, such as large cash deposits, check clearances, and the issuance of demand drafts, customers will need to plan ahead as these services will not be accessible on the holiday. To avoid any inconvenience, account holders should complete their required transactions before the closure or make use of digital platforms during the holiday.

Other Upcoming Bank Holidays in November 2025

In addition to the November 5 Guru Nanak Jayanti holiday, there are a few more bank holidays across India in the same month:

November 6, 2025: Banks in Bihar and Meghalaya will be closed due to the Nongkrem Dance Festival and the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections.

November 7, 2025: Banks in Meghalaya will remain shut for the Wangala Festival.

November 8, 2025: Banks in Karnataka will be closed on Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

With multiple holidays scheduled throughout the month of November, customers need to plan their banking activities, especially if they require in-person services. Utilising digital banking platforms will help ensure that financial transactions remain uninterrupted, despite the temporary closure of bank branches.