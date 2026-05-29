Bank Holiday on May 30: Banks to remain close this Saturday? RBI calendar confirms status, check here

Banks in India will operate as per the RBI calendar, with scheduled weekend and regional holidays affecting branch services while digital banking remains available.

In India, banks are mostly following those scheduled holidays set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and on top of that, they also observe the weekly off on Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays each month. So customers quite often wonder in a very casual way whether banking services will stay open or be closed for a particular date.

Will Banks be closed or open on May 30?

Banks will stay open on May 30 because it lands on the fifth Saturday of the month, so it counts as a working day according to the RBI holiday calendar, kind of. Since May 30 is not the second or the fourth Saturday, usual banking work will go on as normal in branches across the country. However, on Sunday, May 31, banks will be closed, which is a regular weekly holiday. Digital banking things like UPI, ATM transactions and net banking will keep running smoothly, without any break.

Every month second or fourth Saturday Bank closed:

In India, banks are kept shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, per the RBI guidelines. Practically, all public and private sector banks follow this same arrangement across the country. On top of that, Sundays are also treated as a weekly holiday, so branch-level banking services are not open or offered on those days. Still, some digital stuff keeps going normally, like UPI, net banking and the ATM machines continue their routine operations.

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