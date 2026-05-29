FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
KD The Devil OTT release: When, where to watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi film featuring controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri

KD The Devil OTT release: When, where to watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive IPL 2026 run earns Shahid Afridi comparison from ex-Pak batter

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive IPL 2026 run earns Shahid Afridi comparison

How could Siddaramaiah’s caste census move redefine Karnataka politics, change equation across India?

How did Siddaramaiah outsmart Karnataka’s dominant castes before stepping down?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact

Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast

Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more

Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on May 30: Banks to remain close this Saturday? RBI calendar confirms status, check here

Banks in India will operate as per the RBI calendar, with scheduled weekend and regional holidays affecting branch services while digital banking remains available.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : May 29, 2026, 02:42 PM IST

Bank Holiday on May 30: Banks to remain close this Saturday? RBI calendar confirms status, check here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In India, banks are mostly following those scheduled holidays set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and on top of that, they also observe the weekly off on Sundays, along with the second and fourth Saturdays each month. So customers quite often wonder in a very casual way whether banking services will stay open or be closed for a particular date.

Will Banks be closed or open on May 30?

Banks will stay open on May 30 because it lands on the fifth Saturday of the month, so it counts as a working day according to the RBI holiday calendar, kind of. Since May 30 is not the second or the fourth Saturday, usual banking work will go on as normal in branches across the country. However, on Sunday, May 31, banks will be closed, which is a regular weekly holiday. Digital banking things like UPI, ATM transactions and net banking will keep running smoothly, without any break.

Every month second or fourth Saturday Bank closed:

In India, banks are kept shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month,  per the RBI guidelines. Practically, all public and private sector banks follow this same arrangement across the country. On top of that, Sundays are also treated as a weekly holiday, so branch-level banking services are not open or offered on those days. Still, some digital stuff keeps going normally, like UPI, net banking and the ATM machines continue their routine operations.

Also read: Why did Japan ban Indian mangoes after 20 years? Shocking truth revealed here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RR vs GT Qualifier 2: Can Gujarat Titans silence Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and book IPL 2026 final spot vs RCB?
Can Gujarat Titans silence Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and book IPL 2026 final spot
KD The Devil OTT release: When, where to watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi film featuring controversial song Sarke Chunar Teri
KD The Devil OTT release: When, where to watch Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive IPL 2026 run earns Shahid Afridi comparison from ex-Pak batter
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s explosive IPL 2026 run earns Shahid Afridi comparison
How could Siddaramaiah’s caste census move redefine Karnataka politics, change equation across India?
How did Siddaramaiah outsmart Karnataka’s dominant castes before stepping down?
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee were told they can't never concieve kids, recall series of miscarriages: 'Doctors ne mana kar diya tha'
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debinna Bonnerjee were told they can't never concieve kids
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering his timeless legacy, music journey and unforgettable impact
Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary: From So High, 295 to Same Beef, remembering
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: FWICE directive over Don 3 exit, Kantara mimicry row, nude photoshoot, AIB roast
Ranveer Singh's 5 major controversies: Don 3 exit, Kantara row, AIB roast
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family, net worth, education and more
Meet Byju Raveendran’s wife Divya Gokulnath: Know all about her family
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage with Vivek Dahiya, education, combined net worth and more
Divyanka Tripathi blessed with twins at 41: Know all about her marriage
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi: How Manish Malhotra's iconic sarees carved Bollywood fashion legacy
From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, Wamiqa Gabbi
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement