Bank holiday on Lohri: Are banks open or closed in your state on 13 January? Check state-wise list here

Lohri 2026 affects bank operations in select states on January 13. Banks will remain closed in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh. Digital banking services will continue, but customers should plan branch visits carefully due to multiple mid-January holidays.

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 07:25 AM IST

Bank holiday on Lohri: Are banks open or closed in your state on 13 January? Check state-wise list here
As India enters 2026, the month of January brings a wave of regional harvest festivals that influence banking schedules across different states. Lohri, celebrated in mid-January, is among the first festivals to impact branch operations, often causing confusion among customers about bank closures and service availability.

Since bank holidays in India are declared based on state-specific notifications under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, Lohri does not result in a nationwide shutdown. Instead, its impact is limited to select regions where the festival holds official recognition.

Is Lohri a Nationwide Bank Holiday?

Lohri is not observed as a pan-India bank holiday. Banking operations are suspended only in states and Union Territories where Lohri is listed as an official public holiday. In all other parts of the country, banks continue to function as usual on January 13.

Lohri Bank Holiday on January 13, 2026: State-Wise Details

On Tuesday, January 13, 2026, bank branches will remain closed in regions where Lohri is culturally and administratively significant. These include:

Punjab

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Chandigarh

Although Lohri is widely celebrated in Delhi, banks typically remain operational unless a specific local holiday notification is issued. For most other states, January 13 is treated as a regular working day.

Why January Sees Multiple Bank Closures

January is marked by several harvest festivals across India, leading to staggered, region-specific bank holidays. Shortly after Lohri, many states observe holidays for Makar Sankranti and Pongal, which can result in consecutive closures depending on location.

Bank Holidays Following Lohri

Makar Sankranti on January 14 leads to bank closures in multiple states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Assam (where it is celebrated as Magh Bihu).

In Tamil Nadu, banks observe a series of holidays for Pongal:

January 14 – Thai Pongal

January 15 – Thiruvalluvar Day

January 16 – Uzhavar Thirunal

This creates an extended break for physical banking services in the state.

Regular Weekly Closures and National Holiday

Across India, banks remain closed on all Sundays, the second Saturday (January 10), and the fourth Saturday (January 24). Additionally, Republic Day on January 26 is a nationwide bank holiday.

Will Digital Banking Be Affected?

Despite branch closures, online banking services remain fully functional. UPI payments, mobile and internet banking, ATM withdrawals, and card transactions continue without disruption. However, services requiring branch visits, such as cheque clearing, cash deposits, and documentation, resume on the next working day.

Planning Ahead Is Key

Customers in Lohri-observing states are advised to plan branch visits in advance, especially with multiple holidays clustered in mid-January. Checking local bank notifications can help avoid last-minute inconvenience and ensure smooth financial planning.

