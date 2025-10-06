Bank holiday on Laxmi puja: Are banks closed today on October 6? Here’s all you need to know

Customers are advised to plan their in-branch visits around the holiday to avoid any inconvenience. It's essential to note that bank holidays can vary based on the state or region due to local festivals or events.

Public and private banks in a few Indian cities will be closed on Monday, October 6, on account of Lakshmi Puja, as per the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2025 holiday calendar. The cities affected by the bank holiday are Agartala and Kolkata, where banks will remain shut. However, banks in other cities will operate as usual.

Customers are advised to plan their in-branch visits around the holiday to avoid any inconvenience. It's essential to note that bank holidays can vary based on the state or region due to local festivals or events. Therefore, customers should verify the specific dates and occasions when banks are closed in their area to plan accordingly. They can use online banking services for uninterrupted service.

Lakshmi puja significance

Lakshmi Puja, also known as Kojagari Lakshmi Puja or Bengali Lakshmi Puja, is a significant festival celebrated in West Bengal, Odisha, and Assam. It is performed on the full moon day of Ashwin, which coincides with Sharad Purnima. The festival is an essential part of Bengali culture and is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Lakshmi, the deity of prosperity and good fortune.

Bank holidays in October 2025

October 2025 is expected to have 21 official bank holidays, designated under the Negotiable Instruments Act. These holidays include RTGS holidays and other regional and national holidays, in addition to the mandatory weekly days off on the second Saturday and Sunday of each month. Some notable bank holidays in October include Diwali Amavasya, Govardhan Pooja, and Chath Puja.

October 2025: Stae-wise upcoming bank holidays

October 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will shut for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Himachal Pradesh will see banks remaining closed due to Karva Chauth.

October 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.

October 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in several places, including Delhi, Tripura, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Goa, and West Bengal.

October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31: In Gujarat, banks will be closed in observance of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary.

Available banking services

Although banks in Agartala and Kolkata are closed today, essential financial services will remain available through digital and self-service platforms. These services include online and mobile banking for fund transfers, balance queries, and bill payments.

Additionally, NEFT and RTGS services will be available according to operational windows. Customers can also use ATMs for withdrawals and card transactions. Online requests for chequebooks, demand drafts, and account-related services will also be available.