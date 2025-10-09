Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Ringtone of fear, alerts sweep Pakistan amid fear of attack from India

Indian Air Force’s viral dinner menu takes a dig at Pakistan with creatively named dishes

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused named in deceased's final note following complaint by wife

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI after she tipped him

Bank Holiday on Karva Chauth: Are banks closed on October 10? Know here

Masood Azhar’s JeM approves women brigade, ‘Jamaat-ul-Mominaat', it is led by...; know more details

Tata Group rift: Temporary truce reached amid Noel Tata’s power tussle? Here's what we know

Who is Guru Sharananand? Premanand Maharaj seen washing his feet in viral video

R Ashwin takes a dig at Harshit Rana’s selection, says 'Picked for one delivery two years ago'; ex-India star defends pacer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as South Africa clinch thriller in Vizag

IND vs SA, Women's World Cup 2025: Nadine de Klerk's 84* stuns unbeaten India as

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused named in deceased's final note following complaint by wife

Haryana IPS suicide case: Case filed against accused

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI after she tipped him

'He changed his route': Gurgaon woman claims cab driver contacted her via UPI af

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on Karva Chauth: Are banks closed on October 10? Know here

There are several bank holidays in October 2025, including Diwali and Dhanteras. But will banks remain closed on October 10 due to Karva Chauth?

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Oct 09, 2025, 11:16 PM IST

Bank Holiday on Karva Chauth: Are banks closed on October 10? Know here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Bank Holiday: Karva Chauth, one of the most important Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. Married women, particularly in the north India, mostly celebrate the festival. Hence, many are wondering if banks will observe a holiday on this day.

Are banks open or closed on October 10?

Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh on October 10, 2025, on account of Karva Chauth. However, banks in other states will function as usual.

Bank holidays in October 2025

There are several bank holidays in October 2025, including Diwali and Dhanteras. Hence, banks will be closed on Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Govardhan Pooja, and more.
Apart from Sundays, national and regional festivals, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The first, third, and fifth Saturdays (where applicable) are working days for banks unless otherwise specified in the RBI’s holiday calendar.

READ | Mukesh Ambani brings back indigenous personal-care brand, ropes in Krithi Shetty as...

Karva Chauth

Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by Hindu women. It is celebrated during the Bikram Sambat month of Kartika. The event occurs on the fourth day following the full moon. On Karva Chauth, ladies fast from sunrise until moonrise for the safety and long life of their husbands.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore globally
Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro see major price drop; check out deals inside
Ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali 2025 iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro major price drop
'Very few...': Shubman Gill drops massive hint on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans
Shubman Gill drops massive hint on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma’s 2027 ODI World Cu
Gauri Khan birthday: Meet woman behind India’s most luxurious homes, know how she built Rs 1600 crore empire despite being star wife
Gauri Khan birthday: Know how she built Rs 1600 crore empire
Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...
Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE