Bank Holiday on Karva Chauth: Are banks closed on October 10? Know here

BUSINESS
There are several bank holidays in October 2025, including Diwali and Dhanteras. But will banks remain closed on October 10 due to Karva Chauth?
Bank Holiday: Karva Chauth, one of the most important Hindu festivals, will be celebrated on Friday, October 10. Married women, particularly in the north India, mostly celebrate the festival. Hence, many are wondering if banks will observe a holiday on this day.
Banks will remain closed in Himachal Pradesh on October 10, 2025, on account of Karva Chauth. However, banks in other states will function as usual.
There are several bank holidays in October 2025, including Diwali and Dhanteras. Hence, banks will be closed on Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, Govardhan Pooja, and more.
Apart from Sundays, national and regional festivals, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. The first, third, and fifth Saturdays (where applicable) are working days for banks unless otherwise specified in the RBI’s holiday calendar.
Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival observed by Hindu women. It is celebrated during the Bikram Sambat month of Kartika. The event occurs on the fourth day following the full moon. On Karva Chauth, ladies fast from sunrise until moonrise for the safety and long life of their husbands.