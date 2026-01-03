FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on January 3: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks in Uttar Pradesh will remain closed on January 3, 2026, for Hazrat Ali’s birth anniversary, while banks elsewhere stay open. January also includes second and fourth Saturday closures and several state-wise holidays, with digital banking services remaining available.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 07:10 AM IST

Bank Holiday on January 3: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
January 2026 brings a mix of national and regional bank holidays, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar. While some holidays affect banks in specific states, others are observed nationwide. This article outlines the key bank holidays, what services will be available, and how you can plan your banking activities accordingly.

Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary: Uttar Pradesh Banks Closed (January 3)

On January 3, 2026, banks in Uttar Pradesh will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Hazrat Ali. This holiday is observed specifically in Uttar Pradesh, and all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in the state will remain closed for the day. However, customers can still access their accounts and complete transactions through digital banking services, such as ATMs, internet banking, UPI payments, and other online facilities.

While this affects branches in Uttar Pradesh, banks in other parts of India will remain open as usual. This is because January 3 also happens to be the first Saturday of the month, which is not a nationwide holiday.

Monthly Bank Holidays: Second Saturday (January 10)

As per the RBI’s holiday schedule, all scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India are closed on the second Saturday of each month. In January 2026, this falls on January 10. Despite the branch closures, customers can continue to carry out financial transactions through digital banking channels, which remain operational.

Banks across India will observe this holiday; therefore, plan any in-branch transactions to avoid delays.

Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Regional Holidays (January 14-15)

The mid-January period brings multiple regional holidays across various states, as people celebrate Makar Sankranti and Pongal. On January 14, banks in Assam, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Gujarat will remain closed for Makar Sankranti.

The following day, January 15, marks Pongal celebrations in southern states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. Therefore, banks in these states will also be closed. As always, digital banking options will remain available to customers in all regions.

Other Important Holidays in January

In addition to the holidays already mentioned, here are a few other key dates when banks will be closed:

January 12: Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary (Observed in West Bengal)

January 16: Thiruvalluvar Day (Observed in Tamil Nadu)

January 23: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Birth Anniversary and Saraswati Puja (Observed in West Bengal and other parts of East India)

January 26: Republic Day (National Holiday – Banks across India will be closed)

Digital Banking Remains Fully Functional

Although many banks will close their physical branches for regional and national holidays, digital banking services will continue without disruption. Services such as ATM withdrawals, UPI payments, mobile banking, and internet banking will remain fully operational, ensuring customers can carry out their financial activities whenever needed.

Verifying Local Bank Schedules

Since each state observes different holidays based on local festivals and cultural events, it is advisable to verify the operational hours of your local bank branch. The RBI’s holiday list provides a comprehensive overview of scheduled closures, but confirming the hours with your specific branch will help ensure that you don’t encounter any issues when visiting.

January 2026 will see a variety of bank holidays across India, with some states observing specific regional holidays while others close for national celebrations. While physical bank branches may be unavailable on these days, digital banking services remain accessible, offering a convenient way for customers to manage their finances. Always check your bank’s schedule in advance to plan your banking activities accordingly, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience.

