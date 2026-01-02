Bank Holiday on January 2: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

January 2026 brings several bank holidays across India due to New Year, regional festivals, second and fourth Saturdays, Sundays, and Republic Day. Banks are closed today, January 2, in select cities, so customers should plan branch visits in advance.

The new year has officially begun, and with it comes a fresh calendar of bank holidays. As of today, Friday, January 2, 2026, bank customers in several cities are already facing extended closures following the New Year break. With multiple regional and national holidays lined up this month, it’s important to plan branch visits in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Banks Closed Today: January 2, 2026

Banks are shut today in Aizawl, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram. The closure is due to New Year celebrations and Mannam Jayanti, a significant day in Kerala that honours social reformer Mannathu Padmanabhan. While January 1 marked the start of the year nationwide, January 2 also holds cultural importance in certain regions, particularly in Kerala.

Early January Closures to Watch Out For

The first week of January has several interruptions. On January 3 (Saturday), banks are closed in Lucknow due to Hazrat Ali’s birthday. This is followed by the regular Sunday closure on January 4. Additionally, January 10, being the second Saturday, will see banks closed across India, along with January 11 (Sunday).

Mid-Month Regional Holidays

Mid-January brings a series of state-specific holidays linked to festivals and regional observances. January 12 marks Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, with banks closed in Kolkata. On January 14, cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, and Itanagar observe Makar Sankranti or Magh Bihu.

The festive closures continue on January 15, when banks remain shut in Bengaluru, Chennai, Gangtok, Hyderabad, and Vijayawada due to Pongal and related harvest celebrations. Chennai will also see closures on January 16 for Thiruvalluvar Day and January 17 for Uzhavar Thirunal.

Late January and National Holidays

Later in the month, January 23 brings closures in Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja, and Basant Panchami. Banks nationwide will be closed on January 24 (fourth Saturday), January 25 (Sunday), and January 26, which is Republic Day.

Digital Services Remain Available

Despite these branch closures, customers can continue using UPI, internet banking, mobile apps, and ATMs without disruption. To avoid last-minute issues, it’s advisable to complete essential branch-related work ahead of time and keep this holiday schedule in mind as January progresses.