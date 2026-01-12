Bank Holiday on January 12: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks in West Bengal are closed on January 12, 2026, due to Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary. Other states remain open. Customers should check state-wise RBI holidays and plan visits in advance. Digital banking services continue without interruption.

Bank customers planning in-person visits should stay informed about regional bank holidays, as banking operations are not uniform across all states. Today, Monday, January 12, 2026, banking services are impacted in select locations due to a state-specific holiday. Checking the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar before visiting a branch can help avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

Banks Closed Today in West Bengal

As per the RBI’s official holiday schedule, banks in West Bengal are closed today. The closure marks the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which is observed nationwide as National Youth Day. While this is a significant occasion across India, it is recognised as a bank holiday only in West Bengal. In all other states, banks are functioning normally on January 12.

Customers in West Bengal are advised to rely on digital banking options for the day or plan branch visits for the next working day.

List of Remaining Bank Holidays in January 2026

Apart from regular weekends, January includes several state-wise bank holidays due to festivals and commemorative events. Some notable closures include:

January 14 (Wednesday): Banks closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh for Makar Sankranti and Magh Bihu

January 15 (Thursday): Holiday in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh for Pongal and Makar Sankranti-related observances

January 16–17: Banks closed in Tamil Nadu for Thiruvalluvar Day and Uzhavar Thirunal

January 23 (Friday): Closures in Tripura, Odisha, and West Bengal for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti and Saraswati Puja

January 26 (Monday): Nationwide bank holiday for Republic Day

In addition, banks remain closed across India on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

Digital Banking Services Remain Available

Even on bank holidays, customers can continue using UPI, mobile banking apps, internet banking, and ATM services without interruption. Online fund transfers, bill payments, balance checks, and cash withdrawals remain accessible 24/7.

Tips for Bank Customers

If you have urgent banking needs such as cash transactions, cheque clearance, or documentation, it’s best to plan ahead. Always verify your state-specific bank holiday list before heading to a branch. Staying informed ensures smoother financial planning and saves valuable time.