Bank holiday on Govardhan Puja: Are banks open or closed today on October 21? Check state-wise holiday list here

Banks in various states will remain closed on October 21 for Diwali Amavasya and Govardhan Puja 2025. The RBI's state-wise holiday schedule includes different dates for Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and Chhath Puja. Plan ahead for banking needs during this festive season.

As the festivities of Diwali continue across India, banks are observing several holidays to mark the various celebrations tied to the festival, including Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, and regional observances in October 2025. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a state-wise holiday calendar outlining the specific days when banks will be closed.

Diwali and Regional Celebrations

On October 21, many banks will be closed in states like Belapur, Bhopal, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Raipur, and Srinagar in observance of Diwali Amavasya, Deepawali, and Govardhan Puja. While Diwali was observed in most parts of the country yesterday (October 20), the official holiday for some regions continues today. Diwali, also called Deepawali, is celebrated as the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, commemorating Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after defeating Ravana.

Following Diwali, Govardhan Puja, which falls on October 22, is observed in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar. This day honours Lord Krishna, who lifted the Govardhan Hill to protect the people of Vrindavan from storms sent by Indra, the king of gods.

State-wise Bank Holiday Schedule

The Diwali celebrations stretch from October 18 to October 23. While Diwali was officially celebrated on October 20, different regions may observe the holiday on varying dates. Here’s a breakdown of when banks will be closed in October:

October 18 (Saturday) – Dhanteras: Banks remain open across the country on this day, which marks the start of the Diwali festival, a time when many purchase gold and new items for prosperity.

October 19 (Sunday) – Choti Diwali: Being a Sunday, banks are closed nationwide. This day is marked by smaller Diwali celebrations and rituals in many homes.

October 20 (Monday) – Diwali: This is the main day of Diwali celebrations in many states, with banks closed in regions like Tripura, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh. However, banks in other states may remain open.

October 22 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja: Banks will be closed in several states, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.

October 23 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj: This day, which celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters, will see banks closed in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

October 27-28 (Monday-Tuesday) – Chhath Puja: Banks in West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand will remain closed for Chhath Puja, a major festival dedicated to the Sun God.

October 31 (Friday) – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Gujarat will observe this day as a bank holiday to honour the birth anniversary of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and a key figure in the nation's independence.

In addition to these specific holidays, all banks will be closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Some of these dates may coincide with other regional celebrations.

Plan Ahead for Your Banking Needs

With multiple holidays falling in close succession, it’s crucial to plan your banking activities accordingly. Whether you're buying festive items or taking part in Govardhan Puja, being aware of these holiday schedules will ensure that you can manage your finances smoothly during the festive season.