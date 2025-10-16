Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils iPad Pro with M5 Chip, check here to know price, features, specifications and more
Meet woman, who studies 7-8 hours daily to fulfill her childhood dream of becoming IAS officer, UPSC exam in first attempt without any coaching, her AIR was...
Bank Holiday on Diwali: Are banks closed on October 20 or 21? Check state-wise holiday list here
Who is Satish Kumar Yadav? BJP's candidate from RJD dominated Raghopur seat, against Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar elections 2025; he defeated Rabri Devi in...
Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama loses cool at Malti Chahar, latter says 'kapde pehen ke...'
Delhi to Noida Airport in just 21 minutes: High-speed rail corridor set to become game-changer for NCR residents, but property prices in these areas..., here's all you need to know
India to stop buying Russian oil? US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, 'PM Modi assured...'
US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'
Nepal holds candlelight vigil for Bipin Joshi, student killed in Hamas captivity during Gaza war
India set to unveil its first longest underwater tunnel, located in..., to reduce travel time from 6 to 1.5 ho
BUSINESS
Diwali falls on October 20th for most, but some regions celebrate on October 21st. Banks will be closed on both days in different cities, with additional holidays for Kati Biha and Chhath Puja. Check your local bank’s schedule to confirm closures during these festive days.
Diwali is just around the corner, and this year, there’s some confusion about the exact date of the celebration. While many people are gearing up to observe the festival on Monday, October 20th, others are preparing for Diwali on Tuesday, October 21st. This difference in dates has also led to uncertainty about when banks will observe their Diwali holidays. Let’s clear up this confusion and find out when banks will be closed in your city.
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the date of Diwali can vary depending on the region, leading to different holiday schedules across the country. In general, banks will be closed in most cities on October 20th, in observance of Diwali. However, in certain locations, banks will remain closed on October 21st due to additional regional celebrations like Govardhan Puja.
Banks in most cities will be closed on October 20th for Diwali, the festival of lights. However, this is not the case everywhere. Cities such as Imphal, Gangtok, Patna, Belapur, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai will operate as usual on October 20th, and banks will remain open.
On October 21st, some cities will observe the second day of Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja, causing banks to close again. In cities like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Manipur, Bhubaneswar, and Belapur, banks will remain closed on this day.
October is a busy month for festivals, and banks will also remain closed on other days due to regional celebrations. For instance:
October 18th: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Biha, a local festival.
October 27th: In states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, banks will close for Chhath Puja.
October 28th: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed again for Chhath Puja celebrations.
The confusion around Diwali dates and bank holidays this year is understandable, but the key takeaway is that while October 20th is the official Diwali holiday in most places, October 21st will also see a holiday in some regions. Be sure to check with your local bank or official sources to confirm the exact dates for your city. Whether you're celebrating on the 20th or the 21st, Diwali brings joy and festivities across the nation, and it's important to plan ahead for any closures in your area.