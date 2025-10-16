Bank Holiday on Diwali: Are banks closed on October 20 or 21? Check state-wise holiday list here

Diwali falls on October 20th for most, but some regions celebrate on October 21st. Banks will be closed on both days in different cities, with additional holidays for Kati Biha and Chhath Puja. Check your local bank’s schedule to confirm closures during these festive days.

Diwali is just around the corner, and this year, there’s some confusion about the exact date of the celebration. While many people are gearing up to observe the festival on Monday, October 20th, others are preparing for Diwali on Tuesday, October 21st. This difference in dates has also led to uncertainty about when banks will observe their Diwali holidays. Let’s clear up this confusion and find out when banks will be closed in your city.

Diwali Holiday Dates

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the date of Diwali can vary depending on the region, leading to different holiday schedules across the country. In general, banks will be closed in most cities on October 20th, in observance of Diwali. However, in certain locations, banks will remain closed on October 21st due to additional regional celebrations like Govardhan Puja.

When Will Banks Be Closed?

Banks in most cities will be closed on October 20th for Diwali, the festival of lights. However, this is not the case everywhere. Cities such as Imphal, Gangtok, Patna, Belapur, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, Bhubaneswar, and Mumbai will operate as usual on October 20th, and banks will remain open.

On October 21st, some cities will observe the second day of Diwali, along with Govardhan Puja, causing banks to close again. In cities like Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Odisha, Manipur, Bhubaneswar, and Belapur, banks will remain closed on this day.

Other Bank Holidays in October

October is a busy month for festivals, and banks will also remain closed on other days due to regional celebrations. For instance:

October 18th: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Biha, a local festival.

October 27th: In states like West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, banks will close for Chhath Puja.

October 28th: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed again for Chhath Puja celebrations.

The confusion around Diwali dates and bank holidays this year is understandable, but the key takeaway is that while October 20th is the official Diwali holiday in most places, October 21st will also see a holiday in some regions. Be sure to check with your local bank or official sources to confirm the exact dates for your city. Whether you're celebrating on the 20th or the 21st, Diwali brings joy and festivities across the nation, and it's important to plan ahead for any closures in your area.