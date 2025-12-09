Bank Holiday on December 9: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list for December here

Banks in Kerala are closed today, December 9, due to the first phase of local body elections, while all other states operate normally. Several regional bank holidays remain throughout December 2025 for festivals, anniversaries, and state-specific observances across India.

Banks in Kerala are closed today, December 9, 2025, as the state conducts the first phase of its local body elections. The closure applies only to Kerala; banking operations across the rest of India continue as usual, in line with the RBI’s official holiday schedule.

Bank holidays often vary by state, depending on festivals, regional observances, or major events such as elections, today’s Kerala polls being a key example.

Kerala Local Body Elections: Phase 1

The initial phase of the Kerala local body elections is underway today, with seven districts heading to the polls:

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

According to the Election Commission, 1,32,83,789 registered voters will choose among 75,632 candidates contesting for positions across 23,576 wards in two phases. Results for all 1,199 local bodies will be declared on December 13.

Major political alliances in the state have expressed optimism about their prospects.

Remaining Bank Holidays in December 2025

Several regional holidays are scheduled for the remainder of the month. Here’s the updated list:

12 December (Friday) – Meghalaya

Holiday to honour Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a Garo freedom fighter.

18 December (Thursday) – Meghalaya

Banks closed for the death anniversary of U SoSo Tham, a revered Khasi poet.

19 December (Friday) – Goa

Goa Liberation Day marks the 1961 liberation of Goa from Portuguese rule.

20–22 December (Saturday–Monday) – Sikkim

Losoong/Namsoong festivities will keep banks shut for two days.

21 December (Sunday) is already a weekly holiday, resulting in three consecutive non-working days.

24 December (Wednesday) – Mizoram, Nagaland & Meghalaya

Banks closed for Christmas Eve.

25 December (Thursday) – Nationwide

Christmas Day is a national bank holiday.

26 December (Friday) – Mizoram, Nagaland & Meghalaya

Post-Christmas closures create four consecutive holidays, including the weekend.

30 December (Tuesday) – Meghalaya

Holiday for the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah, a freedom fighter martyred during British rule.

31 December (Wednesday) – Mizoram & Manipur

Banks shut for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa, a festival celebrating the goddess of wealth and prosperity.