BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on December 27: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks across India were closed on Saturday, 27 December, as it was the fourth Saturday of the month. As per RBI rules, banks shut on the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Branch services were unavailable, while digital banking services remained operational.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 08:06 AM IST

Bank Holiday on December 27: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Banks across India remained shut on Saturday, 27 December, as it was the fourth Saturday of the month. As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms, all public and private sector banks observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays. Major lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Yes Bank did not operate branch services today.

In addition to the regular Saturday closure, banks in Nagaland were also closed due to Christmas-related celebrations, according to the RBI’s official holiday calendar.

RBI Rules on Bank Holidays

The RBI mandates that banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays, which are designated weekly offs. On the other hand, banks remain operational on the first, third and, where applicable, fifth Saturdays.

Saturday holidays fall under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs banking activities such as cheque clearance and promissory notes. These holidays directly affect services that depend on physical branch operations.

Types of Bank Holidays in India

The RBI classifies bank holidays into three broad categories. These include holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and days earmarked for annual closing of bank accounts.

Apart from nationwide holidays, several bank closures depend on regional festivals and state-specific observances. For instance, banks may remain closed in certain states during local festivals while operating normally elsewhere. However, national holidays such as Independence Day and Republic Day lead to uniform closures across India.

Next Bank Holiday

The next scheduled bank holiday will be on Sunday, 28 December, which is a regular weekly off. Banks nationwide will remain closed on that day as well.

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branches or refer to the RBI holiday calendar before planning time-sensitive transactions, especially those requiring physical presence at a branch.

Services Unavailable and Available During Holidays

On bank holidays, services that require in-person visits, such as cash withdrawals using cheques, cheque deposits, and document verification, are not available. However, customers can continue to access digital banking services without interruption.

Facilities such as ATMs, UPI payments, IMPS, NEFT and RTGS remain functional even on bank holidays, allowing customers to carry out essential transactions.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in December 2025

Several state-specific holidays are scheduled later in December 2025. Banks will remain closed on 30 December in Meghalaya due to the death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah. On 31 December, banks will be shut in Manipur and Mizoram for New Year’s Eve and Imoinu Iratpa.

Overall, December recorded a total of 14 bank holidays, excluding regular weekly offs, including the nationwide Christmas holiday on 25 December.

