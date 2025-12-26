Bank Holiday on December 26: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will remain closed on December 26 due to Christmas celebrations. While branch services will be unavailable, UPI, mobile banking, internet banking and ATM services will continue to operate normally across all regions.

As the holiday season continues, several cities in India will observe a break from regular banking operations in December. Specifically, due to the Christmas celebration, banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will be closed on Friday, December 26, 2025. While banking activities will be suspended in these locations, essential services such as mobile banking, UPI, internet banking and ATM withdrawals will remain available, ensuring that customers can still complete their transactions.

Christmas Celebrations Affect Banking Services

Christmas is widely celebrated in various parts of India, and in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong, it is an occasion marked by great enthusiasm. In recognition of this festive spirit, local holidays have been declared for December 26. On this day, both public and private banks in these cities will remain closed. This decision has been taken to allow citizens to celebrate the occasion with their families and communities.

However, it’s important to note that while physical branches will be closed, digital banking services will continue to function as usual. Customers will still be able to perform a wide range of online transactions, including bill payments and money transfers. Additionally, ATM services will be operational, allowing customers to withdraw cash and manage their accounts without any interruption.

Other Upcoming Bank Holidays in December 2025

While banking services will be suspended in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong on December 26, the situation will vary in other parts of the country. Here’s a look at some other upcoming bank holidays in December:

December 27, 2025 – Only Kohima will experience a bank holiday on this day. In other locations, banks will remain open, and regular banking services will be available.

December 30, 2025 – A bank holiday will be observed in Shillong to commemorate the death anniversary of Yu Kiang Nangbah, a significant figure in the region's history. During this time, banking services in Shillong will be unavailable.

December 31, 2025 – New Year’s Eve will be observed as a holiday in Aizawl and Imphal. Banks in these two cities will remain closed, allowing citizens to prepare for the New Year’s celebrations.

Digital Banking Services: A Reliable Option

Even when banks are closed for local holidays, customers can rest assured that their financial needs can still be met through digital banking. UPI transactions, mobile banking, and internet banking platforms are available 24/7, offering a convenient alternative to in-branch services. Additionally, ATMs across the country will continue to function, making it easy for individuals to access their cash.

In conclusion, while December 26 may result in a temporary halt in banking services in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong, the availability of digital banking options ensures that customers will not face significant disruptions. For those in other regions, regular banking operations will continue as usual, allowing people to complete their financial tasks before the year ends.