FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bank Holiday on December 22: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Saumya Tandon on slapping Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar: 'I was hoping to cheat, but Aditya Dhar...'

Who is Faisal Karim Masud? Man accused of killing anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi and sparking unrest in Bangladesh

Russia-Ukrain war to end? Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff shares MAJOR update, says, 'remains fully committed to...''

Good News for Delhi to Panipat commuters: Namo Bharat trains to cover 136 km journey in just 60 minutes, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, December 22: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India is Hindu nation: 'Do we need constitutional approval for...'

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore

Big update for passengers affected by IndiGo mass cancellations, airline extends Rs 10000 voucher till....; check details

Bangladesh rejects India's stand, denies pattern of attacks on minorities after Hindu lynching: 'Attempt of the Indian authorities to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for Delhi to Panipat commuters: Namo Bharat trains to cover 136 km journey in just 60 minutes, here's all you need to know

Good News for Delhi to Panipat commuters: Namo Bharat trains to cover 136 km...

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India is Hindu nation: 'Do we need constitutional approval for...'

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says India is Hindu nation: 'Do we need...'

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranveer Singh film beats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, total earnings cross Rs 550 crore

Dhurandhar Box Office: Ranveer film beats Animal, earnings cross Rs...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know

Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic

Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film

Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on December 22: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks will observe multiple holidays in late December due to regional festivals, Christmas, and weekends. Branches will be closed in Sikkim on December 22 and in several northeastern states around Christmas, while nationwide closures apply on December 25 and the weekend.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 22, 2025, 08:09 AM IST

Bank Holiday on December 22: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

If you’re planning to visit a bank toward the end of December, it’s important to review the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule in advance. Bank closures this week will vary by state due to a mix of regional festivals, Christmas celebrations, and regular weekend holidays. In some regions, banks will remain shut for several consecutive days, which may affect in-person banking plans.

Banks Closed in Sikkim on December 22

On Monday, December 22, banks will not operate in Sikkim. All public and private sector bank branches in the state, including Gangtok, will remain closed to mark Losoong or Namsong, a significant traditional festival. Celebrated mainly by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities, the festival signifies the conclusion of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Banks in the rest of the country, however, will function as usual on this day.

Christmas-Related Closures in Northeastern States

Several northeastern states will observe bank holidays around Christmas. On Wednesday, December 24, bank branches in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will be closed on account of Christmas Eve. This will be followed by a nationwide closure on Thursday, December 25, as banks across India remain shut for Christmas.

In addition, banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will stay closed on Friday, December 26, due to extended Christmas celebrations. With weekend holidays following, these areas will see banks closed for four consecutive days.

Weekend Bank Holidays

As per standard RBI rules, banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, December 27, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Kohima will also observe an additional holiday in connection with Christmas festivities. On Sunday, December 28, all banks nationwide will remain closed as part of the regular weekly holiday.

Why Bank Holidays Differ by State

The RBI declares bank holidays based on national observances, regional festivals, and religious events, which is why closures differ from one state to another. Apart from these, banks are routinely closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to access a wide range of digital banking services. Online and mobile banking platforms remain operational, allowing users to carry out transactions without interruption. Services such as NEFT and RTGS fund transfers, debit and credit card usage, ATM withdrawals, account maintenance, standing instructions, and form submissions for chequebooks or demand drafts are available throughout the holiday period.

Planning ahead can help avoid inconvenience during this extended stretch of bank holidays.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bank Holiday on December 22: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday on December 22: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state
Saumya Tandon on slapping Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar: 'I was hoping to cheat, but Aditya Dhar...'
Saumya on slapping Akshaye Khanna for real in Dhurandhar: 'I was hoping...'
Who is Faisal Karim Masud? Man accused of killing anti-India leader Sharif Osman Hadi and sparking unrest in Bangladesh
Who is Faisal Karim Masud? Man accused of killing anti-India leader Sharif Osman
Russia-Ukrain war to end? Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff shares MAJOR update, says, 'remains fully committed to...''
Russia-Ukrain war to end? Donald Trump's foreign envoy Steve Witkoff shares...
Good News for Delhi to Panipat commuters: Namo Bharat trains to cover 136 km journey in just 60 minutes, here's all you need to know
Good News for Delhi to Panipat commuters: Namo Bharat trains to cover 136 km...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab in Ranveer Singh-starrer? Here's what we know
Dhurandhar 2: Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar, or Osama Bin Laden, who's Bade Sahab
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film, SEE pic
Dhurandhar Yalina Jamali Fashion decoded: Sara Arjun’s 5 stunning looks in film
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement