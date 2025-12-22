Bank Holiday on December 22: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Banks will observe multiple holidays in late December due to regional festivals, Christmas, and weekends. Branches will be closed in Sikkim on December 22 and in several northeastern states around Christmas, while nationwide closures apply on December 25 and the weekend.

If you’re planning to visit a bank toward the end of December, it’s important to review the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule in advance. Bank closures this week will vary by state due to a mix of regional festivals, Christmas celebrations, and regular weekend holidays. In some regions, banks will remain shut for several consecutive days, which may affect in-person banking plans.

Banks Closed in Sikkim on December 22

On Monday, December 22, banks will not operate in Sikkim. All public and private sector bank branches in the state, including Gangtok, will remain closed to mark Losoong or Namsong, a significant traditional festival. Celebrated mainly by the Lepcha and Bhutia communities, the festival signifies the conclusion of the harvest season and the beginning of the Sikkimese New Year. Banks in the rest of the country, however, will function as usual on this day.

Christmas-Related Closures in Northeastern States

Several northeastern states will observe bank holidays around Christmas. On Wednesday, December 24, bank branches in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will be closed on account of Christmas Eve. This will be followed by a nationwide closure on Thursday, December 25, as banks across India remain shut for Christmas.

In addition, banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will stay closed on Friday, December 26, due to extended Christmas celebrations. With weekend holidays following, these areas will see banks closed for four consecutive days.

Weekend Bank Holidays

As per standard RBI rules, banks across India will remain closed on Saturday, December 27, since it is the fourth Saturday of the month. Kohima will also observe an additional holiday in connection with Christmas festivities. On Sunday, December 28, all banks nationwide will remain closed as part of the regular weekly holiday.

Why Bank Holidays Differ by State

The RBI declares bank holidays based on national observances, regional festivals, and religious events, which is why closures differ from one state to another. Apart from these, banks are routinely closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with all Sundays.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Even when physical branches are closed, customers can continue to access a wide range of digital banking services. Online and mobile banking platforms remain operational, allowing users to carry out transactions without interruption. Services such as NEFT and RTGS fund transfers, debit and credit card usage, ATM withdrawals, account maintenance, standing instructions, and form submissions for chequebooks or demand drafts are available throughout the holiday period.

Planning ahead can help avoid inconvenience during this extended stretch of bank holidays.