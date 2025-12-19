Bank Holiday on December 19: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

As December 2025 nears its end, multiple bank holidays across states may affect branch operations. Banks will remain closed in Goa on December 19 for Goa Liberation Day and nationwide on December 25 for Christmas. Customers are advised to plan transactions in advance.

As December 2025 draws to a close, people across India are preparing for year-end vacations and extended breaks. With multiple weekends, festive holidays, and winter vacations for schools and colleges, the final weeks of the year usually see slower activity across offices, businesses, and public services.

This period is traditionally marked by reduced operations, as many professionals prefer to utilise their remaining annual leave before it expires. As a result, essential services such as banks, government offices, and post offices may operate with limited capacity in certain regions.

Bank Holiday on December 19

One of the important dates to note this month is Friday, December 19, 2025, when banks will remain closed in Goa. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s official holiday calendar, the closure is due to Goa Liberation Day, a state holiday marking Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule and its merger with India.

On this day, not only banks but also government offices, schools, and colleges in Goa will remain shut. In other states and union territories, banks are expected to function normally. However, customers are advised to confirm working hours with their respective branches to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Despite branch closures on holidays, digital banking platforms such as mobile apps, net banking services and ATMs will continue to remain operational, allowing customers to carry out essential transactions.

Upcoming Bank Closures in December 2025

December includes several region-specific and national bank holidays that customers should keep in mind while planning financial activities:

December 1 – State Inauguration Day / Indigenous Faith Day (Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland)

December 3 – Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa)

December 9 – Local body elections (Kerala)

December 12 – Death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya)

December 15 – Panchayati Raj and municipal elections (Arunachal Pradesh)

December 18 – Death anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya)

December 19 – Goa Liberation Day

December 20 and 22 – Losoong / Namsoong (Sikkim)

December 24 – Christmas Eve (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

December 25 – Christmas (nationwide)

December 26 – Christmas celebrations (Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya)

December 27 – Christmas (Meghalaya)

December 30 – Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya)

December 31 – New Year’s Eve / Imoinu Iratpa (Mizoram, Manipur)

Plan Ahead to Avoid Disruptions

With multiple holidays falling close together and weekends following some closures, banking services may be affected for several consecutive days in certain regions. Customers are encouraged to plan withdrawals, cheque clearances, and branch visits in advance to ensure smooth transactions during the festive period.