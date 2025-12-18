FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, check area-wise pollution levels

BIG trouble for TMC! MLA Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH

Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Good news for Delhi-NCR residents: Namo Bharat Train to connect THESE two major cities through IFFCO Chowk; Check details here

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Delhi Pollution Crisis: Environmental Minister makes BIG announcement, directs strict enforcement of…, says, ‘collective…’

Real reason why Hema Malini did not attend Dharmendra's prayer meet organised by Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol: 'If somebody would have...'

Avatar Fire and Ash movie review: Despite being stretched, predictable, James Cameron pulls off visually rich film, high on emotion and action

Dhurandhar: Here's how Akshay Khanna reacted to blockbuster success, fans' love for Rehman Dakait in Aditya Dhar film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...

Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s four

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, check area-wise pollution levels

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets natio

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, December 18: Check city-wise rates here

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon

From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026

4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

December 2025 brings multiple bank holidays across India, especially in Meghalaya, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Key closures include U Soso Tham's death anniversary in Meghalaya (December 18), Goa Liberation Day (December 19), Christmas celebrations (December 24-26), and more.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:02 AM IST

Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Banks will remain closed today, Thursday, December 18, in observance of the death anniversary of renowned Khasi poet U Soso Tham, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar for 2025. With several bank holidays scheduled across various states, December 2025 is set to be a busy month. Customers are advised to stay informed about these closures to plan their banking activities accordingly. Here is a comprehensive overview of the bank holidays in December.

Meghalaya: U Soso Tham Death Anniversary – December 18th (Thursday)

In Meghalaya, one of the most significant holidays is the death anniversary of the renowned Khasi poet and social reformer, U Soso Tham, which is observed on December 18th. U Soso Tham is celebrated for his literary contributions and his role in fostering social reform within the Khasi community. To honour his legacy, various cultural and literary events, including seminars, are organised. As a result, all banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on this day.

Here's a look at the other holiday in December 2025

Goa Liberation Day – December 19th

The Goa Liberation Day on December 19th (Friday) will lead to bank closures in Goa as well, a day commemorating the state’s liberation from Portuguese rule. Following this, the Losoong/Namsung festival, a significant celebration in Sikkim, will result in a holiday on December 20th (Saturday) and again on December 22nd (Monday). This festival marks the traditional Sikkimese New Year and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the state.

Christmas celebrations – December 24th-26th

As Christmas approaches, bank holidays continue across the country. On December 24th (Wednesday), banks will remain closed in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram for Christmas Eve. Then, December 25th (Thursday) will see banks closed nationwide for Christmas. The holiday spirit lingers as banks in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram will remain shut again on December 26th (Friday), leading to four consecutive days without regular banking services in these states.

U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary – December 30th

The fourth Saturday, December 27th, and the following Sunday, December 28th, are standard weekly holidays, meaning most banks will remain closed. Towards the end of the month, Meghalaya observes another significant day, with banks closed on December 30th (Tuesday) to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah, who played a pivotal role in the struggle against British colonialism.

New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa Festival – December 31st

Finally, New Year's Eve on December 31st will result in closures in Mizoram and Manipur, as both states observe the Imoinu Iratpa festival, a major cultural event in Manipur. While banking services will be suspended on this day, online banking, mobile services, and ATMs will continue to operate.

It is essential to plan ahead, as banking services will be affected on multiple occasions during this festive month. However, digital banking will ensure that most financial transactions can still be carried out without much disruption.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s fourth-richest, his net worth is Rs...
Who is Sergey Brin? Man who overtakes Amazon's Jeff Bezos to become world’s four
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets national capital as air quality remains in 'very poor' zone, check area-wise pollution levels
Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Air quality crosses 370-mark, thick smog blankets natio
BIG trouble for TMC! MLA Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases video, says, ‘Imagine audacity…’, WATCH
BIG trouble for TMC! MLA Kirti Azad caught ‘vaping’ in Lok Sabha, BJP releases..
Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here
Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check here
Good news for Delhi-NCR residents: Namo Bharat Train to connect THESE two major cities through IFFCO Chowk; Check details here
Good news for Delhi-NCR residents: Namo Bharat Train to connect THESE two m
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Anant Ambani's watch vs Lionel Messi's gift: Mukesh Ambani's son flaunts rare Richard Mille timepiece during Vantara visit worth Rs..., know cost, design, rarity
Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani wore rare Richard Mille 056 Sapphire Tourbillon
From Shahid Kapoor-Vishal Bhardwaj return to talented ensemble cast: 4 Reasons why O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka in 2026
4 Reasons why Shahid- Vishal Bharadwaj's O' Romeo promises to be big dhamaka
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
In Pics: 10 richest royal families of India
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response and more
Payal Gaming controversy explained: Private viral MMS video, YouTuber's response
From Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, Aneet Padda's Shakti Shalini to Prabhas' The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies releasing in 2026
From Bhooth Bangla to The Raja Saab: 5 most-awaited horror comedies in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement