Bank Holiday on December 18: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

December 2025 brings multiple bank holidays across India, especially in Meghalaya, Goa, Sikkim, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Manipur. Key closures include U Soso Tham's death anniversary in Meghalaya (December 18), Goa Liberation Day (December 19), Christmas celebrations (December 24-26), and more.

Banks will remain closed today, Thursday, December 18, in observance of the death anniversary of renowned Khasi poet U Soso Tham, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar for 2025. With several bank holidays scheduled across various states, December 2025 is set to be a busy month. Customers are advised to stay informed about these closures to plan their banking activities accordingly. Here is a comprehensive overview of the bank holidays in December.

Meghalaya: U Soso Tham Death Anniversary – December 18th (Thursday)

In Meghalaya, one of the most significant holidays is the death anniversary of the renowned Khasi poet and social reformer, U Soso Tham, which is observed on December 18th. U Soso Tham is celebrated for his literary contributions and his role in fostering social reform within the Khasi community. To honour his legacy, various cultural and literary events, including seminars, are organised. As a result, all banks in Meghalaya will remain closed on this day.

Here's a look at the other holiday in December 2025

Goa Liberation Day – December 19th

The Goa Liberation Day on December 19th (Friday) will lead to bank closures in Goa as well, a day commemorating the state’s liberation from Portuguese rule. Following this, the Losoong/Namsung festival, a significant celebration in Sikkim, will result in a holiday on December 20th (Saturday) and again on December 22nd (Monday). This festival marks the traditional Sikkimese New Year and is celebrated with much enthusiasm in the state.

Christmas celebrations – December 24th-26th

As Christmas approaches, bank holidays continue across the country. On December 24th (Wednesday), banks will remain closed in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram for Christmas Eve. Then, December 25th (Thursday) will see banks closed nationwide for Christmas. The holiday spirit lingers as banks in Nagaland, Meghalaya and Mizoram will remain shut again on December 26th (Friday), leading to four consecutive days without regular banking services in these states.

U Kiang Nangbah Death Anniversary – December 30th

The fourth Saturday, December 27th, and the following Sunday, December 28th, are standard weekly holidays, meaning most banks will remain closed. Towards the end of the month, Meghalaya observes another significant day, with banks closed on December 30th (Tuesday) to mark the death anniversary of freedom fighter U Kiang Nangbah, who played a pivotal role in the struggle against British colonialism.

New Year's Eve and Imoinu Iratpa Festival – December 31st

Finally, New Year's Eve on December 31st will result in closures in Mizoram and Manipur, as both states observe the Imoinu Iratpa festival, a major cultural event in Manipur. While banking services will be suspended on this day, online banking, mobile services, and ATMs will continue to operate.

It is essential to plan ahead, as banking services will be affected on multiple occasions during this festive month. However, digital banking will ensure that most financial transactions can still be carried out without much disruption.