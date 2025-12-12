Bank Holiday on December 12: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Caught on Cam: Gautam Gambhir loses cool as Arshdeep Singh bowls 7 wides in one over during IND Vs SA 2nd T20I match, watch viral video
BUSINESS
On December 12, 2025, banks will remain open across India except in Meghalaya, where a regional holiday is observed for the death anniversary of freedom fighter Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma.
On Friday, December 12, 2025, banks across India will function as usual, offering customers a full range of services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, passbook updates, and check clearance. Both public and private sector banks will operate during their regular working hours, ensuring that customers can complete their banking tasks without any disruption.
The one exception to this nationwide schedule is the state of Meghalaya. On this day, banks in Meghalaya will remain closed due to a regional holiday. This holiday marks the death anniversary of Pa Togan Nengminja Sangma, a respected Garo tribal freedom fighter. Recognised as an important event in the state, the holiday leads to a complete shutdown of banking services in Meghalaya. As a result, customers in the state will not be able to access in-branch services on December 12.
However, customers in Meghalaya will still be able to perform financial transactions via digital platforms like mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs, which will remain operational.
In all other states and union territories across India, banks will function as normal on December 12. Whether for routine banking needs like cash deposits and withdrawals or more specialised services such as check clearance, customers in these regions will have no trouble accessing services. Employees at these banks will work a regular day, ensuring that the banking process continues without interruption.
While December 12 is a normal banking day in most parts of India, there are several upcoming bank holidays in the month that could affect banking operations:
Additionally, the second and fourth Saturdays of December, along with all Sundays, will be regular bank holidays.
Despite the regional holidays observed in certain states, digital banking services will continue unaffected. Mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will be fully operational, allowing customers to complete financial transactions without visiting a physical branch. This ensures that customers can carry out essential banking tasks, even when banks are closed in specific regions.