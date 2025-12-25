Bank holiday on Christmas: Are banks open or closed in your state on 25 December? Check state-wise list here

Banks across India will be closed on December 25, 2025, for Christmas as per the RBI holiday calendar. Some cities will see extended closures due to regional holidays and the fourth Saturday. Customers can rely on ATMs, online banking, NEFT and RTGS for transactions.

In India, banks are set to observe Christmas on Thursday, December 25, 2025, as a public holiday, celebrating the Christian festival of the birth of Jesus Christ. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulates these holidays, considering national and regional observances, as well as the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act and RTGS holidays. Here's a detailed breakdown of the bank holiday schedule and alternatives for banking services during the festive season.

City-wise Christmas Bank Holiday

On December 25, 2025, banks will be closed across several major cities in India. The holiday will be observed in both public and private banks, with branches shutting down in the following locations:

Agartala Ahmedabad Aizawl Bhopal Chennai Dehradun Guwahati Hyderabad Imphal Itanagar Jaipur Kochi Kolkata Mumbai New Delhi Patna Raipur Ranchi Shimla Thiruvananthapuram Vijayawada, among others.

This closure applies to both government and private banks, following the RBI holiday calendar.

Extended Holiday Schedule: December 26-28

In some regions, the holiday period will extend beyond Christmas Day. Specifically, on December 26 (Friday), banks in Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong will remain closed for Christmas celebrations. This will result in a long weekend for customers in these cities, with a four-day break, including the usual Saturday and Sunday closure.

Moreover, December 27 (Saturday) marks the fourth Saturday of the month, a designated holiday for banks across India. In Kohima, this will also be a special holiday. December 28 (Sunday) will see the usual nationwide closure of all banks.

Banking During the Holidays: Digital Services Still Available

While physical bank branches will be closed during this period, digital banking services remain accessible to customers. Some of the services that will continue without interruption include:

Online Banking and Mobile Banking: You can still transfer money, check balances, and pay bills through digital platforms.

ATMs: Cash withdrawals and card transactions will be operational at ATMs, allowing access to funds during the holidays.

NEFT and RTGS: These systems for money transfers will be available within the operational hours, ensuring customers can make urgent transfers.

Online Requests: Services such as chequebook requests, demand drafts, and other account-related inquiries can be processed online.

Planning Your Bank Visit

To avoid any disruptions, customers are advised to plan their branch visits in advance and rely on online banking services for routine transactions. With digital banking options readily available, your banking needs can be managed seamlessly, even when physical branches are closed for the holiday.

In summary, while banks across India will be closed on Christmas Day and subsequent dates, you can still manage most of your banking activities through digital platforms. It’s always a good idea to check the holiday calendar for your specific city to stay prepared.