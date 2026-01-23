Bank holiday on Basant Panchami: Are banks open or closed in your state on 23 January? Check state-wise list here

Banks in select Indian cities will remain closed on Friday, January 23, 2026, due to regional observances like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja and Veer Surendrasai Jayanti. Digital banking, UPI, and ATMs will function normally.

If you are planning a bank visit on Friday, January 23, 2026, it is advisable to check the holiday status in your city beforehand. On this date, banks in several parts of India will remain closed due to state-specific religious and regional observances, as listed in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed

As per RBI guidelines, bank branches in cities such as Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will not operate on January 23. Since bank holidays in India vary by state and region, this closure does not apply nationwide. Customers are encouraged to confirm the status with their local bank branch to avoid inconvenience.

Services Unavailable at Bank Branches

With branches closed in selected cities, customers will not be able to access in-person banking services. These include:

Cash deposits and withdrawals

Cheque clearance

Passbook printing or updates

Account-related paperwork

Document verification and submission

Anyone requiring these services should plan their visit either before or after the holiday.

Digital Banking and ATM Services to Function Normally

Despite the closure of physical branches in some locations, digital banking services will remain fully operational. Customers can continue using:

Internet banking and mobile banking apps

Online money transfers

Bill and utility payments

UPI transactions

ATM services for cash withdrawal and balance checks

This ensures that routine financial activities will not be disrupted.

Reasons for the January 23 Bank Holiday

The holiday on January 23 is observed for multiple significant occasions in different regions:

Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a revered freedom fighter and national leader

Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami/Basant Panchami), dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and widely celebrated in eastern and northeastern India

Veer Surendrasai Jayanti is especially observed in Odisha to honour the revolutionary leader

Other Bank Holidays in January 2026

In addition to January 23, banks will also remain closed on:

The second and fourth Saturdays of the month

January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day

Stock Market Status

The stock market will remain open on January 23, 2026. Trading activities on Indian stock exchanges will continue as usual.

Final Advice

While bank branches in certain cities will be closed on January 23 due to local observances, uninterrupted access to ATMs, UPI and online banking will ensure smooth financial transactions. Customers should review local holiday schedules and plan their banking needs accordingly.