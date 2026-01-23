FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India rejects Donald Trump’s invitation? PM Modi remains absent as US President inaugurates Board of Peace; Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir attends

IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR sees rain as temperatures fall, winter chill to intensify; AQI remains ‘very poor’

Bank holiday on Basant Panchami: Are banks open or closed in your state on 23 January? Check state-wise list here

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping expected to meet twice in 2026; US President set to visit China in April, host Chinese President in Washington later this year

Happy Basant Panchami 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages to share with family and friends

Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year

‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance, Greenland and global inaction in Davos

Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Smriti Mandhana’s ex‑fiancé Palaash Muchhal in trouble? Rs 40 lakh cheating complaint filed against composer; here's all you need to know

Vande Bharat Sleeper food menu row: TMC slams Centre over 'no non-veg meal', alleges Bengalis pushed to submission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlogging in a year

Parvesh Verma hits out at AAP over Kirari drainage, says projects to end waterlo

‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance, Greenland and global inaction in Davos

‘Not a great power’: Zelenskyy launches fiery attack on Europe over US reliance

Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Timothée Chalamet makes history as youngest three-time Best Actor nominee

Oscars 2026 nominations full list: Sinners breaks Oscar Record with 16 nods; Tim

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records

From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury

Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations

From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank holiday on Basant Panchami: Are banks open or closed in your state on 23 January? Check state-wise list here

Banks in select Indian cities will remain closed on Friday, January 23, 2026, due to regional observances like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, Saraswati Puja and Veer Surendrasai Jayanti. Digital banking, UPI, and ATMs will function normally.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 23, 2026, 07:16 AM IST

Bank holiday on Basant Panchami: Are banks open or closed in your state on 23 January? Check state-wise list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    If you are planning a bank visit on Friday, January 23, 2026, it is advisable to check the holiday status in your city beforehand. On this date, banks in several parts of India will remain closed due to state-specific religious and regional observances, as listed in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

    Cities Where Banks Will Remain Closed

    As per RBI guidelines, bank branches in cities such as Agartala, Bhubaneswar, and Kolkata will not operate on January 23. Since bank holidays in India vary by state and region, this closure does not apply nationwide. Customers are encouraged to confirm the status with their local bank branch to avoid inconvenience.

    Services Unavailable at Bank Branches

    With branches closed in selected cities, customers will not be able to access in-person banking services. These include:

    Cash deposits and withdrawals

    Cheque clearance

    Passbook printing or updates

    Account-related paperwork

    Document verification and submission

    Anyone requiring these services should plan their visit either before or after the holiday.

    Digital Banking and ATM Services to Function Normally

    Despite the closure of physical branches in some locations, digital banking services will remain fully operational. Customers can continue using:

    Internet banking and mobile banking apps

    Online money transfers

    Bill and utility payments

    UPI transactions

    ATM services for cash withdrawal and balance checks

    This ensures that routine financial activities will not be disrupted.

    Reasons for the January 23 Bank Holiday

    The holiday on January 23 is observed for multiple significant occasions in different regions:

    Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, a revered freedom fighter and national leader

    Saraswati Puja (Shree Panchami/Basant Panchami), dedicated to Goddess Saraswati and widely celebrated in eastern and northeastern India

    Veer Surendrasai Jayanti is especially observed in Odisha to honour the revolutionary leader

    Other Bank Holidays in January 2026

    In addition to January 23, banks will also remain closed on:

    The second and fourth Saturdays of the month

    January 26, 2026, on account of Republic Day

    Stock Market Status

    The stock market will remain open on January 23, 2026. Trading activities on Indian stock exchanges will continue as usual.

    Final Advice

    While bank branches in certain cities will be closed on January 23 due to local observances, uninterrupted access to ATMs, UPI and online banking will ensure smooth financial transactions. Customers should review local holiday schedules and plan their banking needs accordingly.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    India rejects Donald Trump’s invitation? PM Modi remains absent as US President inaugurates Board of Peace; Pak PM Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir attends
    India remains absent as US President inaugurates Board of Peace, Pak PM attends
    IMD Weather Update: Delhi-NCR sees rain as temperatures fall, winter chill to intensify; AQI remains ‘very poor’
    Delhi-NCR sees rain as temperatures fall, winter chill to intensify
    Bank holiday on Basant Panchami: Are banks open or closed in your state on 23 January? Check state-wise list here
    Bank holiday on Basant Panchami: Are banks open or closed in your state?
    Donald Trump, Xi Jinping expected to meet twice in 2026; US President set to visit China in April, host Chinese President in Washington later this year
    Donald Trump set to visit China in April, host Xi Jinping in US later this year
    Happy Basant Panchami 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages to share with family and friends
    Happy Basant Panchami 2026: 25+ wishes, quotes, messages to share with family
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered by AI that can break records
    From Mahabharat to Chiranjeevi Hanuman: 8 upcoming Indian epics powered
    Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000 to $1.5 million, showcasing unmatched luxury
    Anant Ambani’s swanky watch collection: Rare timepieces worth $200,000
    From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes that will brighten your Basant Panchami 2026 celebrations
    From boondi ladoo, kesari halwa to meethe chawal: 5 traditionanl yellow dishes
    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters are based on these real-life heroes from 1971 Indo-Pak war
    Border 2: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty's characters
    2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs join viral throwback trend
    2026 is the new 2016: From Priyanka Chopra to Tamannaah Bhatia and other celebs
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement