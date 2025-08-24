Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes several districts of Rajasthan, Watch video

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from all formats of cricket, says 'good things must come to an end'

What is 'Shrekking'? The viral dating trend that sounds cute but can break your heart

Loved watching Kajol's The Trial? Here are 5 must-watch legal dramas you can't miss

Anil Ambani denies allegations after CBI raids in bank fraud case, says 'he has been selectively singled out’

Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty swear by THIS simple morning drink for glowing skin and good digestion

6 on-screen stars who excelled as villains in Indian serials: Anupam Shyam, Ronit Roy, Urvashi Dholakia, more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes several districts of Rajasthan, Watch video

200-foot-long wall of Jaipur's Amer Fort collapses as heavy rain lashes...

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

Amaal Mallik to join Bigg Boss 19? Father Daboo Malik breaks his silence

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment in Dombivli, during song shoot in Jaipur

‘Touched me very...’: Daisy Shah recalls disturbing incidents of harassment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age

National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments

From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

Banks are scheduled to remain closed on Monday, August 25, due to the festival; therefore, it is advisable for customers to check with their local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Check below to know for how many days banks will remain closed this week.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Aug 24, 2025, 11:21 AM IST

Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Several Indian cities are preparing for bank closures in the coming week due to various festivals and observances, as per the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act. This article provides a comprehensive list of the upcoming bank holidays, helping you to plan your banking activities and avoid any last-minute disruptions.

It's important to be aware that the specific holidays may vary across different states in India, reflecting regional and local observances. Therefore, it is advisable for customers to check with their local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Doing so ahead of time ensures that you are properly informed and can make any necessary preparations. This is particularly important for emergencies or when planning around long weekends, to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services.

Banks to remain closed on August 25, 2025, in which state?

All the banks will remain closed in Guwahati (Assam) on August 25, 2025, on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Apart from this, bank are scheduled to remain close 3 days in the next week.

Check below to know for how many days banks will remain close this week

Bank Holidays list: From August 27, 2025 to August 31, 2025

August 27 (Wednesday) – Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 (Thursday) – Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji due to observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday) – All banks across the country will remain closed as it is a weekly holiday.

What are RBI guidelines?

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash. It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.

Note: In India, all banks, both public and private, observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with every Sunday as a weekly off. However, it's important to note that holiday schedules can vary across different states within India. This is due to regional and local requirements that may influence the specific days when banks are closed

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years
Bigg Boss love stories: Couples who turned love into marriage over the years
Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops; rescue operation underway
Massive LPG Tanker Explosion in Hoshiarpur: Fire kills 3, destroys 30 shops
RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals how Virat Kohli's 'blessing' led to Rajat Patidar's appointment as captain for IPL 2025
RCB Director of Cricket Mo Bobat reveals how Virat Kohli's 'blessing' led to
Jaishankar responds to speculation India, China getting closer due to US tariffs: 'There are different...'
Jaishankar speaks on speculation India, China cozying up due to US
Bigg Boss 19: Politician storms in BB 19 sets with heavy security, netizens guess potential contestant: 'Tej Pratap Yadav or Atishi Marlena'
Bigg Boss 19: Politician storms on sets with heavy security, netizens guess
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in old age
National Senior Citizen Day: 5 FD, retirement schemes to secure your finances in
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket rivalry moments
From kangaroo jump to on-field fights: Relive the wildest India-Pakistan cricket
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
From MS Dhoni to Moin Khan: Top 5 most successful captains in Asia Cup history
On Janmashtami, revisit 5 Bollywood films reflecting Krishna and Radha’s divine love
5 Bollywood movies inspired by the eternal love of Krishna and Radha
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE