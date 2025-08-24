Bank Holiday on August 25: Banks to remain CLOSED in this state on Monday, check full list here

Banks are scheduled to remain closed on Monday, August 25, due to the festival; therefore, it is advisable for customers to check with their local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Check below to know for how many days banks will remain closed this week.

Several Indian cities are preparing for bank closures in the coming week due to various festivals and observances, as per the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act. This article provides a comprehensive list of the upcoming bank holidays, helping you to plan your banking activities and avoid any last-minute disruptions.

It's important to be aware that the specific holidays may vary across different states in India, reflecting regional and local observances. Therefore, it is advisable for customers to check with their local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Doing so ahead of time ensures that you are properly informed and can make any necessary preparations. This is particularly important for emergencies or when planning around long weekends, to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services.

Banks to remain closed on August 25, 2025, in which state?

All the banks will remain closed in Guwahati (Assam) on August 25, 2025, on account of Tirubhav Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva.

Apart from this, bank are scheduled to remain close 3 days in the next week.

Bank Holidays list: From August 27, 2025 to August 31, 2025

August 27 (Wednesday) – Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneshwar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be closed for Ganesh Chaturthi and Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) and Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata and Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chathurthi.

August 28 (Thursday) – Banks will remain closed in Bhubaneswar and Panaji due to observance of Ganesh Chaturthi (Second Day) / Nuakhai.

August 31 (Sunday) – All banks across the country will remain closed as it is a weekly holiday.

What are RBI guidelines?

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash. It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.

Note: In India, all banks, both public and private, observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with every Sunday as a weekly off. However, it's important to note that holiday schedules can vary across different states within India. This is due to regional and local requirements that may influence the specific days when banks are closed