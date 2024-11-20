For urgent banking needs, online transactions will still be available. Additionally, individuals can choose fixed deposits (FD), recurring deposits (RD), or other investment options through net banking or by accessing their bank's official mobile app.

Today, Maharashtra is holding elections to determine the next state government, with all 288 assembly seats voting on November 20. People planning to visit local bank branches for any transactions should verify their operating status for the day.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that banks in Maharashtra will be closed on November 20 in observance of the Assembly General Election 2024.

On Wednesday, November 20, banks will observe a holiday in Mumbai, Belapur, Kanpur, and the Nagpur region.

Despite the bank holiday in Maharashtra, customers can still manage most of their financial tasks from home thanks to digital banking services. Access to ATMs, digital banking, and UPI platforms allows people to continue their banking activities without needing to visit a branch.

For urgent banking needs, online transactions will still be available. Additionally, individuals can choose fixed deposits (FD), recurring deposits (RD), or other investment options through net banking or by accessing their bank's official mobile app.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra, voting is underway for all 288 Assembly seats, with several constituencies facing intense competition. Notable candidates include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who is running from Kopri-Pachpakhadi against Kedar Prakash Dighe of the Shiv Sena (UBT), and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is seeking to retain his seat in Nagpur South West against Congress candidate Prafulla Gudadhe.

NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar aims to hold onto the family stronghold of Baramati, where he is competing against Yungendra Pawar of NCP (SP). In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP secured 105 seats, the Shiv Sena obtained 56, and the Congress garnered 44. In the previous election in 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, the Shiv Sena claimed 63, and the Congress received 42.

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance consists of the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction). Meanwhile, the opposition coalition, known as the Maha Vikas Aghadi, includes the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).