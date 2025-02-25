Customers are advised to settle bank related work in advance. However, net banking and digital services will continue.

Banks across several cities will remain closed for two days this week, though not consecutively. The closures are due to Mahashivratri and a regional holiday. Below is the list where you can check where banks are closed on the account of Mahashivratri.

Bank Holiday for Mahashivratri 2025

Banks across several states will be closed on February 26th for Mahashivratri 2025. This includes Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu- Srinagar, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

On February 28th, banks in Gangtok will be closed for Losar festival.

Banking transaction on public holiday

While banks will be closed for Mahashivratri and other regional festival, essential services such as hospitals, emergency response units, and public transportation in Maharashtra will continue to operate normally in Maharashtra. Commercial establishments, private businesses, and shopping centers are expected to remain open based on their individual policies. Customers are advised to settle bank related work in advance. However, net banking and digital services will continue.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released a calendar listing all bank holidays for February 2025.

It is important to note that bank closures will not be consecutive in all states or regions. The total number of days listed reflects closures due to state-observed holidays across the country. For example, banks in Aizawl and Gangtok will be closed for Loosong/Namsoong, but this holiday will not be observed in other states.

Meanwhile, banks are closed on all national and local festivals, birth anniversaries, Sundays, second Saturdays and fourth Saturdays of every month. All bank branches are open on the first, third and fifth Saturdays.