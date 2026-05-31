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Bank Holiday in June: Check list of holidays this week before heading to SBI, HDFC banks

Bank holiday in June: Both private and public sector banks in India will remain shut for one day in the week between June 1 and June 7, 2026.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : May 31, 2026, 09:11 AM IST

Bank Holiday in June: Check list of holidays this week before heading to SBI, HDFC banks
This week in June, banks will be closed on June 7, Sunday.
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As per the bank holiday calendar of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will have a total of eleven holidays this month which vary according to the national, regional, and religious holidays. This List of holidays in June includes the weekend holidays for second Saturday, fourth Saturday, and all Sundays. 

Though some bank holidays vary from region to region due to regional holidays like festivals, but on gazetted holidays all bank branches across country remain closed.  

Bank holidays in June first week 

Customers who wish to visit branches of SBI, HDFC Bank, or other banks must check the holiday list prior to their traveling, as all banks including public and private sector bank branches will remain shut on the dates given in the RBI holiday calendar. Next week all banks will be closed on 7th June, which is a Sunday 

Saturdays and Sundays listed as holidays 

In RBI’s holiday calendar list, some days are specified as non-working days for banks under “Negotiable Instruments Act” and other under “Banks’ Closing of Accounts,” when the banks will be closed for customers but will function for its internal procedures.  

According to the guidelines set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), all scheduled and non-scheduled banks (All banks listed in the Second Schedule of the RBI Act are considered scheduled bank) are closed on mandatory basis on all second and fourth Saturdays, as well as every Sunday of the month. These holidays are meant for both the employees and the customers and therefore the latter will not receive any services from the branches.  

In June 2026, there are a total of four Sundays and therefore banks will remain closed on 7, 14, 21 and 28 June. Apart from Sundays, banks will also be closed on 13 June (second Saturday) and 27 June (fourth Saturday). There is no regional or national public holiday this month.  

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