Bank Holiday from September 15-21: All banks to remain CLOSED for 2 days this week, check city-wise list here

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that there will be only one bank holiday in the upcoming week of September 2025 due to a regional observance. Banks in various Indian cities and states will be closed on this day, as per the RBI's mandate.

Additionally, the RBI has designated the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as bank holidays, along with Sundays, which are observed as holidays across all public and private banks throughout India.

For those planning important banking transactions or needing related services, it's advisable to check the list of bank holidays for the upcoming week. This will help in planning accordingly and avoiding any last-minute inconveniences.

It's important to note that bank holidays can vary across different states due to regional and local observances. Therefore, it's recommended to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Doing so will ensure you are well-informed and can make necessary preparations for any urgent needs.

According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays, all private and public banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on Thursday, September 18. This closure is in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day.

Bank holiday from September 15 to September 21

This day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya, commemorating the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh.

September 18 this year will be the 128th anniversary of Khasi Unitarianism's birth, observed through gatherings and special services honouring the church's heritage.

September Bank Holiday: Full list

September 18 (Thursday) –All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.

September 22 (Monday) – All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.

September 23 (Tuesday) – All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 (Monday) – It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.

September 30 (Tuesday) – Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces the annual bank holiday calendar under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. As a result, transactions involving these instruments will not be processed on the listed holidays.