Priyanka Chopra hails 15-year-old Owen Cooper for creating history as youngest Emmy winner: 'First ever...'
Emmy Awards 2025 full list of winners: The Studio bags record 13 Emmys, 15-year-old Owen Cooper makes history
ITR Filing 2025: Last date of ITR filing today; Income Tax Dept says deadline not extended
Donald Trump vows action after Indian-origin man beheaded in Dallas, says, ‘Time for being soft is...’
Bank Holiday from September 15-21: All banks to remain CLOSED for 2 days this week, check city-wise list here
Bigg Boss 19: Akshay Kumar confesses regret over not featuring Amaal Mallik's talent in films, requests him to...
Archana Puran Singh breaks down as she opens up about struggles in marriage with Parmeet Sethi: 'Our relationship...'
Donald Trump leaves TikTok's US ban hanging, says it depends on China: 'May let it die or...'
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav explains why Indian players didn't shake hands with Pakistani team members, says, 'We are aligned with...'
PM Modi to visit Bihar today: PM Modi to inaugurate Purnia Airport, launch projects worth Rs 36,000 crore, know what's on agenda
BUSINESS
For cash emergencies and needs, all banks maintain their online websites and mobile banking services, which remain operational during weekends and holidays, unless users are notified otherwise. Read
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced that there will be only one bank holiday in the upcoming week of September 2025 due to a regional observance. Banks in various Indian cities and states will be closed on this day, as per the RBI's mandate.
Additionally, the RBI has designated the second and fourth Saturdays of each month as bank holidays, along with Sundays, which are observed as holidays across all public and private banks throughout India.
For those planning important banking transactions or needing related services, it's advisable to check the list of bank holidays for the upcoming week. This will help in planning accordingly and avoiding any last-minute inconveniences.
It's important to note that bank holidays can vary across different states due to regional and local observances. Therefore, it's recommended to check with your local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Doing so will ensure you are well-informed and can make necessary preparations for any urgent needs.
According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) list of bank holidays, all private and public banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on Thursday, September 18. This closure is in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day.
This day is primarily celebrated in Meghalaya, commemorating the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887 by Hajjom Kissor Singh.
September 18 this year will be the 128th anniversary of Khasi Unitarianism's birth, observed through gatherings and special services honouring the church's heritage.
September 18 (Thursday) –All private and public banks will be closed in Jammu and Srinagar in observance of the Unitarian Anniversary Day which is kept in honor of the founding of the Unitarian Church in 1887.
September 22 (Monday) – All banks will be shut in Jaipur as the city will celebrate Navratra Sthapna, marking the beginning of Navratri celebrations among Hindus.
September 23 (Tuesday) – All public and private banks across will remain shut in Jammu and Srinagar in celebrations of the birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji, the last ruling monarch of Jammu & Kashmir.
September 29 (Monday) – It is a RBI mandated bank holiday for Agartala, Kolkata and Guwahati in observance of Maha Saptami, which is the seventh day of the Durga Puja festival, celebrated in the Hindu month of Ashwin.
September 30 (Tuesday) – Multiple cities, including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi will observe banks closure due to Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami, the eighth day of the Hindu festival of Durga Puja and Navratri.
Meanwhile, For cash emergencies and needs, all banks maintain their online websites and mobile banking services, which remain operational during weekends and holidays, unless users are notified otherwise. Customers can also withdraw cash from any bank's ATMs.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announces the annual bank holiday calendar under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs the issuance of cheques and promissory notes. As a result, transactions involving these instruments will not be processed on the listed holidays.