BUSINESS

Bank Holiday from October 27-November 2: Are banks open or closed in your state next week? Check state-wise holiday list

Banks in select states will be closed for up to five days next week due to Chhath Puja, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti, Kannada Rajyotsava, and Igas Bagwal. As per the RBI calendar, banks will also remain closed nationwide on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Bank Holiday from October 27-November 2: Are banks open or closed in your state next week? Check state-wise holiday list
According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in several states across India will remain closed for up to five days next week due to upcoming regional festivals and observances, including Chhath Puja and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary. Banks will also remain closed nationwide on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

Bank Holidays for Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, one of the most significant festivals in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be observed from October 25 to 28, 2025. In observance of the festival, banks will remain closed on Monday, October 27, in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi, and again on Tuesday, October 28, in Patna and Ranchi.

Due to this, banks in Patna and Ranchi will remain closed for four consecutive days, including the weekend.

About Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees observe fasting, offer prayers, and take holy dips in rivers while expressing gratitude for life and prosperity.

Bank Holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday

On Friday, October 31, 2025, banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister. Popularly known as the 'Iron Man of India,' Patel played a vital role in integrating princely states after independence.

Holidays for Kannada Rajyotsava and Igas Bagwal

On Saturday, November 1, 2025, banks in Bengaluru will be closed for Kannada Rajyotsava, celebrated to commemorate the formation of the state of Karnataka. Meanwhile, banks in Dehradun will also remain shut for Igas Bagwal, a traditional festival celebrated in Uttarakhand 11 days after Diwali, marking Lord Vishnu’s awakening after his four-month rest period.

Are Banks Closed Nationwide on November 1?

No, banks across most of the country will remain open on Saturday, November 1, since it is the first Saturday of the month. However, they will be closed on Sunday, November 2, as per the RBI’s standard holiday schedule.

Online Banking Remains Functional

Even though physical branches will remain closed, online banking services, ATMs, and mobile apps will continue to function as usual, allowing customers to carry out essential transactions without interruption.

 

