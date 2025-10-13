Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…

'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..

Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner exchanges, Trump declares 'Gaza war over'

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream, secured AIR 95 in her 2nd attempt, she is...

Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar, reacts to director's accusations, mocks his South film: 'Yeh subah 6 baje..'

'We are gonna make everybody happy,' says Trump on uniting Middle East leaders for peace

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones

Donald Trump departs for Israel for release of war hostages: 'A very special time'

Donald Trump issues BIG statement on China: 'US doesn't want to...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…

Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bh

'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..

Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers: 'Never sign..'

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream, secured AIR 95 in her 2nd attempt, she is...

Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Banks in India will be closed on multiple days from October 13 to 19, 2025, due to festivals like Bihu and others, along with RBI-mandated holidays. Regional closures and weekend offs contribute to 21 total bank holidays in October. Check inside for the complete list of holidays.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 13, 2025, 07:21 AM IST

Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

With the festive season in full swing, banks across India will remain closed on multiple days between October 13 and October 19, 2025. The month of October is packed with major celebrations such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and others, leading to a surge in both regional and nationwide bank holidays.

In total, banks will remain shut for up to 21 days in October 2025, including weekends, national holidays, and region-specific closures. Major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will observe these holidays in accordance with guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI stipulates that all banks in India stay closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In addition to these regular weekly offs, several states will see additional holidays due to regional festivals.

Bank Holidays This Week (October 13-19, 2025)

Here’s a snapshot of bank closures this week:

  • October 18 (Saturday): Banks in Guwahati, Assam, will remain closed for Kati Bihu, a regional harvest festival.
  • October 19 (Sunday): Being a Sunday, all banks across India will be closed.

Note: Although Dhanteras also falls on October 18, it is not an official bank holiday, so banks will function as usual in most regions.

ALSO READ: Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones

Key Regional Bank Holidays in October 2025

Aside from national holidays, several regional festivals will result in state-specific closures:

  • October 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.
  • October 10: Himachal Pradesh will observe a holiday for Karva Chauth.
  • October 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.
  • October 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in various states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.
  • October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).
  • October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja). 
  • October 31: Gujarat will observe a holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Plan Ahead to Avoid Disruption

With numerous holidays lined up this month, customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for specific closure dates. While the RBI holiday calendar provides a general overview, actual closures may vary depending on the region. Planning your transactions ahead of time will help you avoid any last-minute hassles during this festive season.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Babil Khan returns to Instagram after six months detox, opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic': 'I was crying out for help'
Babil Khan opens up about fighting 'depression, insomnia and panic'
Abhishek Bachchan dances with Jaya Bachchan on 'Teri Bindiya Re', netizens say 'song should be for Aishwarya'
Abhishek Bachchan dances with Jaya Bachchan on 'Teri Bindiya Re', netizens react
Bigg Boss 19: BIG twist at Weekend Ka Vaar, THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz Badesha, Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss 19: THIS contestant's eviction BREAKS Amaal Mallik, Shehbaz, Tanya
Delhi-NCR Traffic Advisory: THIS key route to remain blocked today due to...; check alternative routes, helpline numbers, and more
Delhi-NCR traffic advisory: Key route to remain closed today, check alternatives
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues BIG statement on 39.5% rise of Muslims in state: 'Centre's Detect, Delete,...'
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma issues BIG statement on 39.5 percent rise of muslim
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE