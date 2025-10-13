Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list

Banks in India will be closed on multiple days from October 13 to 19, 2025, due to festivals like Bihu and others, along with RBI-mandated holidays. Regional closures and weekend offs contribute to 21 total bank holidays in October. Check inside for the complete list of holidays.

With the festive season in full swing, banks across India will remain closed on multiple days between October 13 and October 19, 2025. The month of October is packed with major celebrations such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and others, leading to a surge in both regional and nationwide bank holidays.

In total, banks will remain shut for up to 21 days in October 2025, including weekends, national holidays, and region-specific closures. Major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will observe these holidays in accordance with guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The RBI stipulates that all banks in India stay closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In addition to these regular weekly offs, several states will see additional holidays due to regional festivals.

Bank Holidays This Week (October 13-19, 2025)

Here’s a snapshot of bank closures this week:

October 18 (Saturday): Banks in Guwahati, Assam, will remain closed for Kati Bihu, a regional harvest festival.

October 19 (Sunday): Being a Sunday, all banks across India will be closed.

Note: Although Dhanteras also falls on October 18, it is not an official bank holiday, so banks will function as usual in most regions.

Key Regional Bank Holidays in October 2025

Aside from national holidays, several regional festivals will result in state-specific closures:

October 7: Banks in Karnataka, Odisha, Chandigarh, and Himachal Pradesh will remain closed for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima.

October 10: Himachal Pradesh will observe a holiday for Karva Chauth.

October 18: Banks in Assam will be closed for Kati Bihu.

October 20-23: Diwali-related closures will affect banks in various states, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh.

October 27: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand on the occasion of Chath Puja (Evening Puja).

October 28: Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will be closed for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).

October 31: Gujarat will observe a holiday for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary.

Plan Ahead to Avoid Disruption

With numerous holidays lined up this month, customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for specific closure dates. While the RBI holiday calendar provides a general overview, actual closures may vary depending on the region. Planning your transactions ahead of time will help you avoid any last-minute hassles during this festive season.