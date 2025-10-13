Big Step for Indian Railways: Indo-Russian JV to unveil first luxurious Vande Bharat sleeper AC coach design on…
'Never sign...': Akshay Kumar shares THIS crucial advice to newcomers, cites Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood, asks Karan Johar to..
Hamas and Israel set for hostage and prisoner exchanges, Trump declares 'Gaza war over'
Meet woman, who studied 8-10 hours to crack UPSC exam to fulfill father's dream, secured AIR 95 in her 2nd attempt, she is...
Bank Holiday from October 13-19: Are banks closed this week? Check state-wise bank holiday list
Viral video: Salman Khan ROASTS AR Murugadoss for blaming him for Sikandar, reacts to director's accusations, mocks his South film: 'Yeh subah 6 baje..'
'We are gonna make everybody happy,' says Trump on uniting Middle East leaders for peace
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones
Donald Trump departs for Israel for release of war hostages: 'A very special time'
Donald Trump issues BIG statement on China: 'US doesn't want to...'
BUSINESS
Banks in India will be closed on multiple days from October 13 to 19, 2025, due to festivals like Bihu and others, along with RBI-mandated holidays. Regional closures and weekend offs contribute to 21 total bank holidays in October. Check inside for the complete list of holidays.
With the festive season in full swing, banks across India will remain closed on multiple days between October 13 and October 19, 2025. The month of October is packed with major celebrations such as Navratri, Durga Puja, Karva Chauth, Diwali, and others, leading to a surge in both regional and nationwide bank holidays.
In total, banks will remain shut for up to 21 days in October 2025, including weekends, national holidays, and region-specific closures. Major banks like SBI, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank will observe these holidays in accordance with guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
The RBI stipulates that all banks in India stay closed on all Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. In addition to these regular weekly offs, several states will see additional holidays due to regional festivals.
Here’s a snapshot of bank closures this week:
Note: Although Dhanteras also falls on October 18, it is not an official bank holiday, so banks will function as usual in most regions.
ALSO READ: Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Heartfelt wishes, messages and WhatsApp statuses to share with your loved ones
Aside from national holidays, several regional festivals will result in state-specific closures:
With numerous holidays lined up this month, customers are advised to check with their local bank branches for specific closure dates. While the RBI holiday calendar provides a general overview, actual closures may vary depending on the region. Planning your transactions ahead of time will help you avoid any last-minute hassles during this festive season.