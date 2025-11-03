Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting
Banks in some parts of India will remain closed for four days due to various regional festivals and celebrations, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Check the calendar before stepping out to save time and energy.
In the first week of November 2025, banks across several states in India will be closed for multiple days due to various festivals and observances. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a state-wise holiday calendar that highlights which regions will experience closures during this period. Here's a breakdown of the key dates and the corresponding festivals.
Multiple regions will observe a bank holiday on November 5 in celebration of festivals like Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. These include major cities such as Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.
Patna: Banks will be closed due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025.
Shillong: Banks will also close to observe the Nongkrem Dance, a five-day Khasi festival in which traditional dances and a goat sacrifice ceremony take place.
Shillong: On this day, banks will remain shut for the Wangala Festival, a tribal celebration where sacrifices are made to appease the deity Saljong or the Sun God.
Bengaluru: Banks in Bengaluru will close to mark Kanakadasa Jayanthi, celebrating the birth anniversary of the famous poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.
Though banks may be closed on these days, many financial services are still available. Individuals can continue to use online banking and mobile banking apps to transfer funds, pay bills, or complete other financial transactions. ATMs will also remain operational for cash withdrawals. Additionally, digital payment systems like UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and other apps will function as usual, allowing for seamless transactions.
However, it’s important to note that cheque-related transactions or promissory notes are not processed during these holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, which mandates the RBI’s holiday list.
Bank holidays in India are declared by both the RBI and state governments, and they typically revolve around national, regional or religious observances. The RBI publishes these holidays well in advance so that individuals and businesses can plan their financial activities accordingly. In cases of urgent or time-sensitive transactions, users are encouraged to use alternative payment methods or digital banking services during these closures.
The RBI compiles a list of holidays every year under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs financial instruments like cheques. After creating the list, it notifies banks and financial institutions about the dates on which banking operations will be suspended.