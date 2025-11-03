FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

After ICC Women's World Cup win, BCCI slams PCB's Mohsin Naqvi, threatens with action at ICC meeting

From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

This mind-bending Malayalam horror thriller recovers its budget in 3 days, surpasses Baahubali, Marco; has earned.., it is...

Amid deteriorating AQI, SC pulls up authorities over Delhi air pollution, asks for...

Gender discrimination returns to spotlight as BCCI awards Rs 50 crore to world cup–winning women's team, how much men cricketers got?

'Pakistan conducting nuclear tests': US President Donald Trump makes BIG claim, says this about US decision to resume testing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?

Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'

Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says

After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects

IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Banks in some parts of India will remain closed for four days due to various regional festivals and celebrations, according to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) state-wise official holiday calendar for the fiscal year 2025-26. Check the calendar before stepping out to save time and energy.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 02:40 PM IST

Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

In the first week of November 2025, banks across several states in India will be closed for multiple days due to various festivals and observances. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a state-wise holiday calendar that highlights which regions will experience closures during this period. Here's a breakdown of the key dates and the corresponding festivals.

Bank Holidays in India from 3-9 November 2025

November 5 (Wednesday)

Multiple regions will observe a bank holiday on November 5 in celebration of festivals like Guru Nanak Jayanti, Kartika Purnima, and Rahas Purnima. These include major cities such as Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar.

November 6 (Thursday)

Patna: Banks will be closed due to the Bihar Legislative Assembly General Election 2025.

Shillong: Banks will also close to observe the Nongkrem Dance, a five-day Khasi festival in which traditional dances and a goat sacrifice ceremony take place.

November 7 (Friday)

Shillong: On this day, banks will remain shut for the Wangala Festival, a tribal celebration where sacrifices are made to appease the deity Saljong or the Sun God.

November 8 (Saturday)

Bengaluru: Banks in Bengaluru will close to mark Kanakadasa Jayanthi, celebrating the birth anniversary of the famous poet and social reformer Shri Kanakadasa.

What Transactions Can You Do When Banks Are Closed?

Though banks may be closed on these days, many financial services are still available. Individuals can continue to use online banking and mobile banking apps to transfer funds, pay bills, or complete other financial transactions. ATMs will also remain operational for cash withdrawals. Additionally, digital payment systems like UPI (Unified Payments Interface) and other apps will function as usual, allowing for seamless transactions.

However, it’s important to note that cheque-related transactions or promissory notes are not processed during these holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, which mandates the RBI’s holiday list.

Why Are Bank Holidays Important?

Bank holidays in India are declared by both the RBI and state governments, and they typically revolve around national, regional or religious observances. The RBI publishes these holidays well in advance so that individuals and businesses can plan their financial activities accordingly. In cases of urgent or time-sensitive transactions, users are encouraged to use alternative payment methods or digital banking services during these closures.

RBI’s Role in Declaring Bank Holidays

The RBI compiles a list of holidays every year under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs financial instruments like cheques. After creating the list, it notifies banks and financial institutions about the dates on which banking operations will be suspended.

ALSO READ: School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived cancer but was killed by his son due too...
From flour mill owner to UP's beedi tycoon: How Suresh Chand Agarwal survived ca
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Bank Holiday from November 3-9: When are banks closed in your state this week?
Alpha POSTPONED: Yash Raj Films ain't taking risk with Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film, will now release in..., insider says 'we have realised...'
Alpha POSTPONED: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari film will release in.., insider says
After IAS officers Tina Dabi and IAS Smita Sabharwal, IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; Check her scores in different subjects
IAS Sonal Goel’s UPSC marksheet goes viral; check her scores in all subjects
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti in your state? Check state-wise list here
School Holiday on November 5: Are schools open or closed on Guru Nanak Jayanti
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE