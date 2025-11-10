FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bank Holiday from November 10-16: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list

Banks in India will remain closed only on Sunday, 16 November 2025. The third Saturday, 15 November, is a working day. No additional RBI-declared holidays are scheduled for the rest of November. Online, mobile, and ATM banking services will continue to operate as usual.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 10, 2025, 07:12 AM IST

Bank Holiday from November 10-16: When are banks closed in your state this week? Check state-wise holiday list
Banks across India will remain closed only on Sunday, 16 November 2025, as part of the regular weekly holiday schedule. Other than this routine closure, banking operations will continue as usual throughout the week. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) official holiday calendar, 15 November falls on the third Saturday of the month. This means that banks will remain open for regular in-person transactions on that day.

Understanding Regular Bank Closures

In India, banks observe a uniform schedule when it comes to weekly offs. All public and private sector banks remain closed on Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.

In addition to these fixed weekly holidays, each state observes regional holidays based on local festivals, cultural events, and religious observances. These additional holidays are determined jointly by the RBI and respective state governments, and the complete list is published annually on the RBI’s official website.

So far, in November, banks in various parts of the country have already observed five regional holidays due to state-specific festivities and public celebrations.

The most recent bank holiday was observed on 8 November in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on account of Kanakadasa Jayanthi, which commemorates the birth anniversary of the 16th-century saint, poet, and composer Kanaka Dasa.

Are Any Bank Holidays Remaining This Month?

As per the RBI’s November 2025 holiday schedule, there are no further designated bank holidays for the remainder of the month, except for the regular fourth Saturday and Sundays, when all bank branches across the country will remain closed.

Banking Services Available During Holidays

Even when physical bank branches are closed, most essential banking services remain accessible. Customers can continue to use online banking, mobile banking apps, and UPI platforms without interruption, unless otherwise notified due to maintenance. For cash withdrawals and deposits, ATMs remain operational 24/7. Customers can also carry out fund transfers through NEFT and RTGS systems, and use credit/debit cards for payments.

Additionally, users can submit requests for demand drafts, chequebooks, or account-related changes through digital forms. Services such as card replacements, standing instruction setups, and locker applications can also be initiated online during bank holidays.

Holiday Declaration Under the Negotiable Instruments Act

All annual bank holidays are officially announced by the RBI under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act, which governs financial instruments like cheques, bills of exchange, and promissory notes. Transactions involving these instruments are suspended on notified holidays, ensuring uniformity in banking operations across the country.

