Despite the bank holiday on February 11, 2025, mobile banking and internet banking services will remain operational, allowing customers to perform financial transactions anytime and from anywhere using these digital platforms.

All banks on February 11, 2025, will remain closed to celebrate apart from one state. In contrast, banks in other states will operate as per thier schedule timings. Generally, according to the Reserve Bank of India banks are closed on national and regional holidays, Sundays, as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

However, they are open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays unless a holiday is specified in the RBI’s holiday list.

Banks in Tamil Nadu will remain closed today on February 11, 2025 to mark the occasion of Thai Poosam festival.

What is Thai Poosam?

Thai Poosam is a significant festival celebrated by Tamils, observed on the first full moon day of the Tamil month of Thai, aligning with the Pusam star. This festival commemorates the triumph of the Hindu god Murugan over the demon Surapadman. According to tradition, Murugan wielded a vel, a sacred spear given to him by his mother, Parvati, during this battle.

Customers needing to perform regular banking activities such as withdrawing cash, making deposits, or clearing checks are advised to do so either on or after this date.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies holidays into three categories: Real Time Gross Settlement Holidays, Bank Closing of Accounts Holidays, and Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays.