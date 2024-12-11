Public and private educational institutions will also observe the holiday, with regular classes and office work set to resume on December 12.

The Karnataka government has announced a state holiday on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in memory of the late former Chief Minister SM Krishna, who passed away on December 10 at the age of 92. An official notification confirmed that this holiday will affect all government offices, schools, and colleges all across the state.

Additionally, the government has declared a three-day mourning period from December 10 to 12, during which public entertainment events will be banned. National flags will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings as a mark of respect.

In its official notification, the Karnataka government announced that "all government offices, schools, and colleges (including all aided educational institutions)" will be closed on December 11. This holiday is designated to honour SM Krishna, a leader celebrated for his significant contributions to the development of Karnataka.

Although schools and government offices will be closed, banks in Karnataka are expected to remain open. Unless instructed otherwise by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), bank branches will operate normally, allowing citizens to conduct their banking transactions.

Despite the public holiday on December 11 to honour the late former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, Namma Metro services will continue to operate normally, as stated by the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL).

Meanwhile, S.M. Krishna, who served as Karnataka's Chief Minister from 1999 to 2004, was instrumental in transforming Bengaluru into a global IT hub. His funeral will be held on December 11 in his hometown of Somanahalli, Mandya district, with full state honors.