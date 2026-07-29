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Bank Holiday August 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other banks to remain close for 14 days in next month? Check full list here

Banks will be closed for 14 days in August 2026 as per RBI. Branches shut on Sundays, Saturdays and festivals. Online and ATM services will work.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 01:48 PM IST

Bank Holiday August 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other banks to remain close for 14 days in next month? Check full list here
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Banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Axis will be closed for 14 days in August 2026 as per the RBI calendar. The holidays include Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays, national holidays and regional festivals. While branches will be shut, UPI, ATM and online banking will keep working.

RBI Bank holiday calendar for August 2026

Here are the days when branches will remain shut:

Pan-India holidays

  • Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Sunday
  • Aug 8: Second Saturday
  • Aug 15: Independence Day
  • Aug 22: Fourth Saturday

State-specific holidays

  • Aug 4: Agartala - Ker Puja
  • Aug 8: Gangtok - Tendong Lho Rum Faat
  • Aug 13: Imphal - Patriot's Day
  • Aug 19: Agartala - Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday
  • Aug 25: Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada - Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam
  • Aug 26: Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram - Id-E-Milad / Thiruvonam
  • Aug 28: Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram - Raksha Bandhan / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and other festivals

Also read: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at CJP's Saurav Das, calls him 'useless': 'At his age, I had 2 National Awards'

What will work during holidays?

Branch services like cash deposit, cheque clearance and locker access will not be available on these days.

But digital banking will continue. You can use:

  • UPI, net banking and mobile apps for transfers and payments
  • ATMs for cash withdrawal
  • Debit and credit cards for shopping

Services like NEFT, RTGS, applying for chequebooks and setting up standing instructions can also be done online. Plan branch visits and check-related tasks ahead of the holiday or long weekend to prevent last-minute problems.

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