Bank Holiday August 2026: Are SBI, HDFC, ICICI, other banks to remain close for 14 days in next month? Check full list here

Banks will be closed for 14 days in August 2026 as per RBI. Branches shut on Sundays, Saturdays and festivals. Online and ATM services will work.

Banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI and Axis will be closed for 14 days in August 2026 as per the RBI calendar. The holidays include Sundays, 2nd and 4th Saturdays, national holidays and regional festivals. While branches will be shut, UPI, ATM and online banking will keep working.

RBI Bank holiday calendar for August 2026

Here are the days when branches will remain shut:

Pan-India holidays

Aug 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Sunday

Aug 8: Second Saturday

Aug 15: Independence Day

Aug 22: Fourth Saturday

State-specific holidays

Aug 4: Agartala - Ker Puja

Aug 8: Gangtok - Tendong Lho Rum Faat

Aug 13: Imphal - Patriot's Day

Aug 19: Agartala - Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday

Aug 25: Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada - Milad-Un-Nabi / First Onam

Aug 26: Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Dehradun, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram - Id-E-Milad / Thiruvonam

Aug 28: Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram - Raksha Bandhan / Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and other festivals

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What will work during holidays?

Branch services like cash deposit, cheque clearance and locker access will not be available on these days.

But digital banking will continue. You can use:

UPI, net banking and mobile apps for transfers and payments

ATMs for cash withdrawal

Debit and credit cards for shopping

Services like NEFT, RTGS, applying for chequebooks and setting up standing instructions can also be done online. Plan branch visits and check-related tasks ahead of the holiday or long weekend to prevent last-minute problems.