Bank Holiday in August 2025: From Independence Day to Janmashtami, check how many days banks will remain shut, state-wise full list here

The Reserve Bank of India has released its full schedule for August 2025, revealing a series of bank holidays throughout the month. Next week, from August 11 to August 17, banks will be closed on several significant days, including Independence Day, Janmashtami, Krishna Jayanthi, and Patriot's Day, in addition to the usual weekly offs on Saturdays and Sundays.

Overall, the month of August will have a total of 15 listed holidays. These include major national holidays such as Independence Day, as well as festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Janmashtami. Additionally, the schedule incorporates other regional celebrations and the regular weekly closures on Saturdays and Sundays.

In India, all banks, both public and private, observe holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, along with every Sunday as a weekly off. However, it's important to note that holiday schedules can vary across different states within India. This is due to regional and local requirements that may influence the specific days when banks are closed.

Therefore, it is advisable for customers to check with their local bank branch for their specific holiday schedule. Doing so ahead of time ensures that you are properly informed and can make any necessary preparations. This is particularly important for emergencies or when planning around long weekends, to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services.

Check below to know for how many days banks will remain close this week

Bank Holidays list: From August 11, 2025 to August 17, 2025

August 13 (Wednesday) — Banks in Imphal (Manipur) closed for Patriot’s Day.

August 15 (Friday) — Banks across India closed for Independence Day and Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) and Janmashtami celebrations.

August 16 (Saturday) — Banks in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Aizawl (Mizoram), Bhopal and Ranchi (Madhya Pradesh), Chandigarh (UT), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Dehradun (Uttarakhand), Gangtok (Sikkim), Hyderabad (Telangana), Jaipur (Rajasthan), Kanpur and Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), Patna (Bihar), Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Shillong (Meghalaya), Jammu and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) will be shut on account of Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) and Krishna Jayanthi.

August 17 (Sunday) — Banks across India closed for Sunday weekend holiday.

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash. It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.