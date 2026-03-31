Bank Holiday April 2026: Banks to remain closed for 14 days next month; Check full list here

Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

Banks across India are gearing up for a series of closures in April 2026, with the exact dates varying depending on the state due to regional festivals and local observances. As a result, customers are advised to plan their branch visits in advance to avoid any inconvenience. The holiday schedule for banks in April 2026 is expected to be extensive, with closures on account of various festivals, Sundays, and second and fourth Saturdays.

The holiday cycle begins with Good Friday on April 3, followed by multiple observances on April 14, including Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Maha Vishuva Sankranti, Bohag Bihu, and Baisakhi across different states.

Additionally, Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 20, after Bohag Bihu on April 16. These regional festivals and observances have been marked as holidays under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) official holiday schedule.

Bank Holidays in April 2026 - Check full list here

April 1 - Annual bank closing across India

April 2 - Maundy Thursday

April 3 - Good Friday

April 11 - Second Saturday

April 14 - Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Maha Vishuva Sankranti/Biju/Buisu Festival/Tamil New Year's Day/Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi

April 15 - Bengali New Year's Day (Nababarsha)/Bohag Bihu/Vishu/Himachal Day

April 16 - Bohag Bihu

April 20 - Basava Jayanti / Akshaya Tritiya

April 21 - Garia Puja

April 25 - Fourth Saturday

Note: April 5, 12, 19, 26 - Bank holiday on Sunday

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays which are public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.