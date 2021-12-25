Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 16 days in January 2022 - Check complete city-wise list here

Bank Holidays in January 2022: All private and government banks will be shut for a total of 16 days in the new year - January 2022 We would suggest that if you have any important work related to the bank to complete, you should do it while keeping in mind these holidays.

RBI guidelines state that the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will stay shut on the specified dates.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city, as per the list of RBI, starting January 2022