Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 13 days in March 2022 - Check complete list

Bank Holidays in March 2022: If you have any important work related to the bank, you should complete them keeping in mind the remaining bank holidays in March 2022.

All private and government banks will be shut for 13 days in the remaining days of the second month of the year - March 2022.

According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a list of bank holidays in the remaining days of March 2022

Mahashivratri - March 1

Losar - March 3

Chapchar Kut - March 4

Holika Dahan - March 17

Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19

Bihar Divas - March 22

Banks will be closed on the following weekends also

Sunday - March 6

Second Saturday - March 12

Sunday - March 13

Sunday - March 20

Fourth Saturday - March 26

Sunday - March 27