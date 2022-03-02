Bank Holiday Alert! Banks to remain closed for 12 days in March 2022 - Here is the list

We would suggest for you to complete your pending bank-related work, keeping in mind the bank holidays in March 2022.

All private and government banks will be shut for 12 days in the second month of the year - March 2022. According to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks in India will have to stay closed on the specified dates. RBI announced holidays for lenders under these categories - the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

Bank holidays are different for each state, however, there are some days when banks are shut across India - Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25), among others.

Here is a list of bank holidays in March 2022

Losar - March 3, 2022

Chapchar Kut - March 4, 2022

Holika Dahan - March 17, 2022

Holi/Holi 2nd Day - Dhuleti/Doljatra: March 18, 2022

Holi/Yaosang 2nd Day - March 19, 2022

Bihar Divas - March 22, 2022

Banks will be closed on the following weekends also

Sunday - March 6, 2022

Second Saturday - March 12, 2022

Sunday - March 13, 2022

Sunday - March 20, 2022

Fourth Saturday - March 26, 2022

Sunday - March 27, 2022