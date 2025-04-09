Customers are advised to settle bank related work in advance. However, net banking and digital services will continue.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated globally to honor the birth of Lord Mahavir, the foremost preacher of Jainism and the 24th Tirthankara of the faith. Observed in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar, this festival, also known as Mahavir Janma Kalyanak, is the most signficiant religious event for the Jain community around the world.

This year Mahavir Jayanti will be celebrated on April 10 (Thursday). Banks will be closed on April 10 for the occasion, so those who are planning to visit bank are advised to plan their banking activities accordingly.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Banks to remain close in these states on April 10

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list, banks will remain closed on April 10 for Mahavir Jayanti/ Mahavir Janma Kalyanak only in specific cities this year. It includes Aizawl, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Belapur, Bhopal, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur and Ranchi.

Mahavir Jayanti 2025: Banks to remain open in these states on April 10

Banks will remain open in the following cities: Andhra Pradesh, Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Itanagar, Jammu, Kochi, Kohima, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Telangana and Thiruvananthapuram.

However, essential banking services will still be available through ATMs, mobile banking apps, and online banking platforms across the country, regardless of bank holidays.

Banks will be closed for up to 15 days in April 2025 due to public holidays, including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. Customers are encouraged to stay informed about these holidays to prevent any disruption in banking services.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) classifies bank holidays into three categories: those under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) holidays, and bank account closing days. Customers can find information on bank holidays through the RBI's official website and notifications to banks.