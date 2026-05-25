Bakrid Holiday 2026: Are banks closed on May 27 or May 28? Check state-wise revised dates

Bakrid Bank Holiday 2026: According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, there are variations in bank holidays across different cities for Bakrid. Customers planning to visit bank branches should plant their visit according to these holiday schedules.

As the festival approaches, there’s confusion about the holiday date. Also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims across most of India on 28 May, a day later than the 2026 calendar date. The change followed the sighting of the crescent on 18 May, which marked the start of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja.

While Eid al-Fitr has a different timing, Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Zil Hijja. Religious groups including Imarat-e-Sharia Hind, the Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Chandni Chowk, Delhi, and Jama Masjid’s Shahi Imam Syed Shaban Bukhari, stated that the three-day festival will begin on 28 May instead of 27 May.

This festival honors Prophet Ibrahim’s complete willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail as an act of obedience to Allah. As per scripture, Ismail’s life was spared and an animal was sacrificed in his place. That’s why members of the Muslim community mark this day by offering animal sacrifice.

Bakrid Bank Holiday 2026: Check state-wise dates

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, Bakrid bank holidays differ by city. Banks in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada are set to stay closed on May 27 for Eid-ul-Adha (Bakri Eid)/Id-ul-Zuha.

At the same time, banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji and Patna will observe the Bakrid holiday on May 28.

Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will have holidays on both May 27 and May 28, 2026.

RBI guidelines

As per the RBI, in India, there are three categories of bank holidays: public holidays as per the Negotiable Instruments Act, real-time gross settlement holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, and banks’ closing of accounts. It's essential to note that regional bank holidays may differ across states and banks in the nation.

Online service:

In case of urgent need for cash, all banks run their online websites and mobile banking apps continuously, even on weekends or holidays, unless there are specific notifications to users. Additionally, you can utilise any bank's ATM to withdraw cash.

It's important for customers to be aware that bank holidays vary by state due to regional regulations. To stay updated, it's advisable to verify the complete holiday schedule with the nearest bank branch for better planning and to avoid any last-minute confusion or emergencies.