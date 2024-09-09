Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: Check eligibility, how to apply and more

Bajaj Housing Finance has launched its Initial Public Offering (IPO) worth ₹6,560 crore, which opened for bidding on Monday, September 9. Backed by the Bajaj Group, the issue will remain available for subscription for three days, closing on Wednesday, September 11. Shares are being offered at a price range of ₹66-70 per share, with a minimum lot size of 214 shares and increments in multiples of this amount.

The IPO consists of a fresh share issue valued at ₹3,560 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to ₹3,000 crore by its parent company, Bajaj Finance Ltd. Additionally, shares worth ₹500 crore have been reserved for shareholders of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv. Here’s all the key information for those applying under the shareholders' category:

Investors who held at least one share of Bajaj Finance or Bajaj Finserv as of the cut-off date, August 30, 2023 (the date of filing the Red Herring Prospectus or RHP), are eligible to apply under the shareholders' quota for the Bajaj Housing Finance IPO. Any investor meeting this criterion can apply.

What is the benefit of applying under the shareholders' category?

Eligible investors under the shareholders' category can submit two separate applications—one in the retail/non-institutional investor category and another in the shareholders' category. This dual application increases their chances of receiving a share allotment. However, they must complete two separate mandates, and their funds will be blocked for both applications.

Is the IPO price and lot size different for the shareholders' category?

No, the price band and lot size are the same for all categories of investors. The minimum application requires 214 equity shares, and additional applications can be made in multiples of this amount. The price range is fixed at ₹66-70 per share. The minimum application size is ₹14,980 at the upper end of the price band and ₹14,124 at the lower end.

What is the minimum and maximum application for the shareholders' category?

Like retail bidders, shareholders can apply for a maximum of ₹2 lakh in their category, meaning they can apply for up to 13 lots, or 2,782 equity shares, totaling ₹1,94,740. They can also make a similar application in the retail category. In the High Net-Worth Individual (HNI)/Non-Institutional Investor (NII) category, there is no cap beyond ₹2 lakh. Small HNI investors can apply for up to ₹10 lakh, while large HNI investors can apply for more than ₹10 lakh.

Shareholders of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv have three options for maximum and minimum application sizes: