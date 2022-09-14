Search icon
Bajaj Holdings announces interim dividend of Rs 110 per share, know WHEN it will be credited

Bajaj Holdings & Investment has fixed the record date which is the date based on which investors’ eligibility for the dividend payout is determined.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

Representational Image: Reuters
Bajaj Holdings & Investment limited announced boards’ approval on interim dividend of Rs. 110 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023 on September 13 and fixed September 23 as the record date for payment.
 
"This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, i.e., September 13, 2022, considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 (1,100 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending March 31, 2023," the regulatory filing said.
 
"The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, September 23, 2022," it added.
 
The company clarified that the interim dividend will be credited on or around October 10. 
 
Shares of Bajaj Holdings closed at Rs 6,620.70 apiece at the NSE, which was 0.17 percent lower from the previous close. On the BSE, the share gained 0.09 percent to close at Rs 6,624.95.
 
The business reported a net profit of Rs 969.33 crore for the three months that ended in June 2022, up 24.5 percent from Rs 778.56 crore in the same period the previous year.
