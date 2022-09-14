Bajaj Holdings announces interim dividend of Rs 110 per share, know WHEN it will be credited

Representational Image: Reuters

Bajaj Holdings & Investment limited announced boards’ approval on interim dividend of Rs. 110 per equity share for the fiscal year 2023 on September 13 and fixed September 23 as the record date for payment.

"This is to inform you that the board of directors of the company at its meeting held today, i.e., September 13, 2022, considered and declared an interim dividend of Rs 110 (1,100 percent) per equity share of face value of Rs 10, for the financial year ending March 31, 2023," the regulatory filing said.

"The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend has been fixed as Friday, September 23, 2022," it added.

The company clarified that the interim dividend will be credited on or around October 10.

Shares of Bajaj Holdings closed at Rs 6,620.70 apiece at the NSE, which was 0.17 percent lower from the previous close. On the BSE, the share gained 0.09 percent to close at Rs 6,624.95.