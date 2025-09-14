This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS

The market valuation of the company jumped Rs 40,788.38 crore to Rs 6,24,239.65 crore. The shares of the firm closed at Rs 1,002.70 on Friday (September 12).

This week, India's top companies gained significantly in their market cap in tandem with an optimistic trend on the Indian share market, where Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer, PTI reported. From September 8 to 12, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,193.94 points or 1.47 per cent. The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,69,506.83 crore during the period.

Bajaj Finance market cap

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 40,788.38 crore to Rs 6,24,239.65 crore. The shares of the firm closed at Rs 1,002.70 on Friday (September 12) with a 3.34 per cent gain.

Top 10 companies

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers last week, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LIC faced erosion from their valuation.

Most valued firm

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC. The market capitalisation of the Ambani-led company zoomed Rs 27,741.57 crore to Rs 18,87,509.28 crore.



Infosys added Rs 33,736.83 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,33,773.30 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 30,970.83 crore to Rs 11,33,926.72 crore. SBI's valuation climbed Rs 15,092.06 crore to Rs 7,59,956.75 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 10,644.91 crore to Rs 10,12,362.33 crore.