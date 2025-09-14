Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2025: How to buy Apple iPhone 15 for under Rs 50,000?

Russia issues BIG statement amid Trump's tariff threat: 'Any attempt to harm ties with India will...'

Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki issues BIG statement: 'Not here to...'

Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'

No Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli as India 'A' squad announced for ODI series vs Australia; Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma to lead

Jeetendra agreed for this film just because of Hema Malini, was dropped without even being informed, was replaced by...

Charlie Kirk killing: Suspect Tyler Robinson 'deeply indoctrinated with....', says Utah governor

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Re

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know

Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with

From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

HomeBusiness

BUSINESS

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS

The market valuation of the company jumped Rs 40,788.38 crore to Rs 6,24,239.65 crore. The shares of the firm closed at Rs 1,002.70 on Friday (September 12).

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 08:23 PM IST

This Indian company earned Rs 40788 crore in just 5 days, not Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Infosys, TCS
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

This week, India's top companies gained significantly in their market cap in tandem with an optimistic trend on the Indian share market, where Bajaj Finance emerged as the biggest gainer, PTI reported. From September 8 to 12, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,193.94 points or 1.47 per cent. The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped by Rs 1,69,506.83 crore during the period.

Bajaj Finance market cap

The market valuation of Bajaj Finance jumped Rs 40,788.38 crore to Rs 6,24,239.65 crore. The shares of the firm closed at Rs 1,002.70 on Friday (September 12) with a 3.34 per cent gain.

Top 10 companies

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys and Bajaj Finance were the gainers last week, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd and LIC faced erosion from their valuation.

READ | Meet man, who quit his 9 to 5 job, then built company with Rs 800000000 turnover, his business is...

Most valued firm

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and LIC. The market capitalisation of the Ambani-led company zoomed Rs 27,741.57 crore to Rs 18,87,509.28 crore.
 
Infosys added Rs 33,736.83 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,33,773.30 crore. The market capitalisation (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged Rs 30,970.83 crore to Rs 11,33,926.72 crore. SBI's valuation climbed Rs 15,092.06 crore to Rs 7,59,956.75 crore and that of ICICI Bank rallied Rs 10,644.91 crore to Rs 10,12,362.33 crore.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Raveena Tandon has this request for Indian players for clash against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025: 'Hope our team plays with...'
Raveena Tandon wants Indian players to do this for clash against Pakistan
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty? Here's what we know
Charlie Kirk Assassination: Can Tyler Robinson get death penalty?
Struggling with dandruff? Hair experts recommend this simple hack: ‘Mix coffee in your...’
Struggling with dandruff? Hair experts recommend this simple hack: ‘Mix coffee i
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha at toss; Pakistan captain shows...
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav refuses handshake with Salman Agha
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT now: 'Faltu me nautanki kyun ki fir'
Aamir Khan trolled for saying he is open to release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE