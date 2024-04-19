Twitter
Business

Bajaj Auto’s net profit rises to Rs 2011 crore, posted revenue of Rs...

The shares of Bajaj Auto rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 9,062 on the BSE on Thursday before the fourth quarter results were announced.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Apr 19, 2024, 12:52 PM IST

Two-wheeler major Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,011 crore for the fourth quarter of 2023-24, up from Rs 1,704.74 crore during the same period of the previous year.

The bike maker posted a revenue of Rs 11,554.95 crore in the January-March quarter, up from Rs 9,192.73 crore during the same period last year.

The company’s board approved a dividend of Rs 80 per share of face value of Rs 10 each on equity shares for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, according to its stock exchange filing.

The shares of Bajaj Auto rose 1.61 per cent to Rs 9,062 on the BSE on Thursday before the fourth quarter results were announced.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

