Wipro Enterprises has permanently shut down one of its manufacturing units in Himachal Pradesh's Baddi, leaving more than 80 employees jobless. The decision was announced on May 24, 2025, following a continuous labour unrest and a workers' strike that had begun in December 2024.

According to media reports, on the morning of May 24, workers were reportedly turned away from the factory gates by security guards who informed them about the closure. Some of the employees even claimed that they were totally unware of the company's decision.

Many of the workers, who were turned away, had joined the company in December 2024, as suggested by the reports.

Reasons behind the closure

The closure of Wipro's Himachal manufacturing unit is a result of operational disruptions and huge financial losses. The firm has also cited economic unsustainability as the reason behind the move. Despite ongoing negotiations with the workers' union, the two sides failed to reach a point of consensus. Media reports also suggest that disagreements over the withdrawal of police cases filed against some employees proved to be an impediment to the final settlement.

Meanwhile, the company has assured of legally mandated compensation and support to the affected employees. However, the sudden layoffs have prompted massive protests in the region, leading to the worker's union to file a formal complaint with Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Labout Department.

The closure of the Baddi unit, deemed crucial to Wipro's manufacturing operations, comes as a huge blow to the local workforce and the region's industrial growth. Notably, one Wipro factory in Baddi is still operational.