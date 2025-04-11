“As the external environment remains uncertain, we are taking a cautious approach with respect to compensation revisions,” a senior executive of the company stated during the briefing.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s largest IT services firms, has announced that salary hikes will be deferred for FY25. The company disclosed the decision during its post-earnings press conference, citing macroeconomic headwinds as a key factor influencing the delay.

“As the external environment remains uncertain, we are taking a cautious approach with respect to compensation revisions,” a senior executive at TCS stated during the briefing.

TCS has not specified a revised timeline for implementing the salary hikes but assured that employee well-being and long-term growth remain a top priority for the organisation.

This is a breaking story. Further details to be added.