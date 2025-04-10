For the full year FY25, TCS' net profit rose 5.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,553 crore.

Hours after announcing the Q4 results, IT firm TCS said it is deferring wage hikes this year due to 'uncertain environment'. At the post-Q4 results press conference in Mumbai, Chief HR Officer Milind Lakkad said, "Because of the uncertain environment, we will decide during the year on wage hikes. It can be at anytime, depending on business." "Fresher hiring will be similar or may be higher in FY26," added Lakkad, MoneyControl reported. He declined to comment about the quantum of hikes and said it will depend on 'business environment'. Milind Lakkad added that the trainee onboarding in FY25 was 42,000, as planned. TCS currently has a market cap of Rs 11.74 lakh crore.

TCS results 2025

TCS, India's largest IT services firm, on Thursday reported a 1.68 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit to Rs 12,224 crore for the March 2025 quarter. It reported a total revenue of Rs 64,479 crore in Q4 FY25, up 5.3 per cent over the year-ago period. For the full year FY25, TCS' net profit rose 5.76 per cent year-on-year to Rs 48,553 crore. The IT heavyweight wrapped up the fiscal FY25 with a full-year topline growth of 5.99 per cent at Rs 2,55,324 crore. TCS' Q4 report card comes amid storm clouds over the global economy triggered by US now-on, now-off tariff posturing that has thrown the world into a tizzy. The TCS board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per equity share of Re 1 each of the company.

