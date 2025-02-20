Noel Tata-led Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), part of the Tata Group, has introduced changes to its Work-from-Home (WFH) policy by making attendance requirements tighter for employees, as per media reports.

According to the report, the revised policy requires adjustments to personal emergency days, entry deadlines, and backend processes.

About the revised policy

1. Personal emergency days: Employees can use up to six days per quarter for personal emergencies. Moreover, unused personal emergency days can be carried forward to the following quarter.

2. Exceptional entries: Due to space constraints, employees can submit upto 30 exceptions in a single entry.

3. Backdated WFO entries: Backdated WFO entries can be allowed up to two days prior to the present date. Missing entries can be made until the 5th of the next month.

Five-day attendance policy

Unlike other IT firms that allow two or three days of office attendance, TCS has already implemented five-day attendance policy.