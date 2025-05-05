The Tata Group IT company has already decided to defer the wage hike review for the fiscal year, reports suggest.

TCS news: Days after deferring the salary hike for the fiscal year, TCS has further reduced variable pay for senior employees for the third straight quarter (January-March quarter), Moneycontrol reported, quoting sources. The Tata Group company had first cut senior staff's variable pay for the September quarter after linking the salary component to office attendance. Earlier, several employees reportedly received reduced pay in the December quarter, despite adhering to the work-from-office mandate. TCS currently has a market cap of Rs 12.51 lakh crore.

Tata Consultancy Services, India's largest software firm, has already deferred annual salary increments due to an uncertain business environment and global tariff war. A decision on the wage hike will be taken within the year, chief human resource officer (CHRO) Milind Lakkad had said after the announcement of the March quarter results last month. TCS had an employee count of 607,979, at the end of the March quarter. Attrition during this period had increased slightly, to 13.3%, from 13% in the previous quarter and 12.5% in the same quarter a year earlier.

March quarter results

TCS posted a 0.8% rise in its March quarter revenue in rupee terms to Rs 64,479 crore. For fiscal year 2025, the IT bellwether reported revenue of USD 30.18 billion, growing by 3.8% YoY in dollar terms and 4.2% in constant currency terms, compared to FY24’s revenue of USD 29.08 billion. The share price of the company is Rs 3,454 on NSE.

