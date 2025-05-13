Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 28,149 crore for 2024-25, compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the previous fiscal.

Tata Motors, one of the leading auto companies in India, has reported a 51 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Tata Group firm reported Rs 8,556 crore in Q4, down from Rs 17,528 crore in the same period last year. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,19,503 crore, marginally up from Rs 1,19,033 crore in Q4FY24. The fall was primarily attributed to lower volumes and reduced operating leverage.

Tata Motors' net profit for 2024-25

Tata Motors posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 28,149 crore for 2024-25, compared to Rs 31,807 crore in the previous fiscal. Annual revenue increased slightly to Rs 4,39,695 crore, up from Rs 4,34,016 crore in FY24, PTI reported. Currently, the market cap of Tata Motors is Rs 2.61 lakh crore, as of May 13. The share price of the firm closed at Rs 708.30 on Tuesday.

"On a consolidated basis, the automotive business is now debt-free, reducing interest costs. This is both pleasing and significant as it reflects healthy business fundamentals delivered by a resilient team,” said Tata Motors CFO PB Balaji.

He added that despite heightened uncertainty, the company will remain agile, focus on growth, reduce cash break-even, and continue future investments. "With the shareholders also approving the demerger, we are on track to realise the full potential of each of the businesses," Balaji noted.

