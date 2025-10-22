Bad news for Sundar Pichai as Google loses Rs 877574 after OpenAI's tweet about...; shares fell to...

Alphabet Inc's value declined to more than USD 100 billion (Rs 87,75,74,80,40,000) after OpenAI made an announcement in a tweet regarding its new browser. The browser is a big challenge to the highly popular browsers like Google Chrome. Within fifteen minutes of the tweet, the shares fell sharply.

Alphabet Inc's value declined to more than USD 100 billion (Rs 87,75,74,80,40,000) after OpenAI made an announcement in a tweet regarding its new browser. The browser is a big challenge to the highly popular browsers like Google Chrome, that has been dominating this space for decades and AI-focused browsers, and Perplexity’s Comet.

What led to a fall in Alphabet Inc's shares?

Alphabet Inc's, Google's parent company, shares fell around two hours after the OpenAI's tweet about its new browser before which had been rising up and down at the time of market opening. It remained at USD 252.68 by 11am (local time) but fell to USD 246.15 (which is likely equal to around USD 100 billion in market capitalisation.) within 15 minutes, making it the lowest for the day.

Although, even after the tweet, the value of the shares did recover consistently many times in the day, closing at USD 250.46, but even after the fluctuations they were still down 2.37 per cent than they were on Monday.

Sam Altman makes announcement

OpenAI, owner of the massively popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has announced the launch of ChatGPT Atlas, its new browser that is fully AI integrated, transforming the browsing experience of the users. The browser is currently available for macOS, Windows, and will be launched for iOS and Android mobile software soon.

Talking about his new browser, Open AI owner Sam Altman said Atlas is an AI-powered web browser built around ChatGPT, which has exploded in popularity with an estimated 700 million worldwide users. Atlas will allow users to use the artificial intelligence chatbot for everyday online tasks, such as ask questions and create summaries while they navigate any web page.

In its tweet on Tuesday, the artificial intelligence company announced its new search browser, mounting a direct challenge to the dominant Google Chrome. In the post on X, the AI company shared a six-second video showing three tabs that read “live stream”, “today”, “10am PT” (Pacific Time), giving a teaser to what would be announced during a livestream, during which it revealed its new browser called ChatGPT Atlas.